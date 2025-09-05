Celtic fans want answers for a desperate summer transfer window and other factors.

The reaction from Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson to a major fan movement against the Premiership champions’ board has been made clear.

A Champions League exit to Kairat Almaty and drab performances on the park have proven the catalyst for fans to demand answers off the back of another turgid transfer period. After not replacing talisman Kyogo in January, Celtic sold Adam Idah and had no replacement brought on in by the end of the window, forced to rake about for free agents.

Ex-Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has now signed but he rejected former boss Brendan Rodgers for Middlesbrough in January and had a poor stint in England, now joining the Hoops after his Sevilla contract was ripped up. Ultras group, The Green Brigade, have lead a vast movement spanning over 100 fan groups in an initial statement demanding answers from key figures like major shareholder Dermot Desmond, chairman Peter Lawwell and CEO Nicholson.

What Celtic fans think of summer transfer window

More have since joined the movement and Nicholson’s reaction to that has now been shared, as the key figure takes to the matter personally. Supporter Liaison Officer John Paul Taylor told Celts Are Here: “Michael is aware of all the letters/statements from supporters group and he will be seeing them personally. With regards to supporters sending in emails, all have/will be collated and sent to his PA.”

A statement from the groups combined initially read: "After a disastrous transfer window and failure to qualify for the Champions League, Celtic supporters are once again calling for urgent action to address the clear structural problems within the club.

"We demand full transparency from the board regarding its repeated failure to back the manager and reinvest our money into the playing squad. We also demand accountability: what course of action will be taken to ensure such a collective failure does not happen again? In addition, we highlight once more the club’s lack of a coherent fan engagement strategy, and call for a progressive, innovative approach to working with supporters.

"It has now been years since any form of meaningful communication between the Celtic board and supporters. For clarity, this means clear, open and transparent dialogue across the support, and not confined to carefully selected representatives behind closed doors. Fans have repeatedly demanded positive engagement and repeatedly been ignored - the time for silence is over."

What questions do Celtic fans want answered by Dermot Desmond and the board?

• What is the club’s long-term footballing strategy, and when and how will this be communicated to supporters?

• Why has there been no investment in critical positions despite repeated pleas from the manager, obvious weaknesses in the squad, and calls from supporters?

• What accountability measures are in place for repeated failures in transfer dealings?

• How do you intend to modernise the club’s structure to compete in Europe, and why are we consistently unprepared for qualification stages?

• When will supporters receive the results of the ‘fan survey’ conducted over a year ago, and why have these not yet been released despite being in the club’s possession for several months?

• Why have the results of the Fairhurst Inquiry not been made public, and what action will the club take to protect supporters from unlawful and disproportionate policing in the future?

• Why does the club continue to resist working with supporters to improve matchday atmosphere, supporter experience, and consultation on key issues such as ticket pricing and distribution?