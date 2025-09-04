Hoops icon has stopped short of criticising the club’s hierarchy over their summer transfer strategy

Charlie Mulgrew has offered a defence of the Celtic board amid fierce criticism over their summer transfer activity - revealing why he believes they cannot be condemned.

Despite being in a strong financial position due to their terrific player-trading model, the Hoops endured a hugely underwhelming end to the window with supporters left angered at CEO Michael Nicholson by the lack of signings made.

Prior to Monday night’s deadline, tempers had already reached boiling point among the Celtic faithful and that was heightened further when four other recruits - Shin Yamada, Hayato Inamura, Callum Osmand and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey - were left out of Celtic’s Europa League squad.

Fans have been particularly critical of the club’s hierarchy during previous windows, but there is a growing sense that the latest one may have been the worst yet after missing out on a number of late targets.

However, ex-defender Mulgrew has surprisingly backed under-fire Celtic officials by pointing out their success in running the club.

Speaking on The Go Radio Football Show, Mulgrew said: “No, I don’t think we can criticise the same group of people that have run such a great business model for years now, for however long, 25 years or however longer.

“They’re bringing players in for a certain price and selling them on and that’s why the club is in such a stable position.

“Now, I understand being a Celtic fan myself, I want to see signings come in the door. I’d love, let me just say, the first day of August, you see five, tens and fifteen millions just getting thrown at teams. But the reality is, it’s not the way the game works.

“Obviously, Celtic are hard negotiators, maybe harder than other teams. And that’s why they’re getting a bit of stick. But listen, that’s the way they negotiate. It’s the way they’ve always done it. We can sit and moan about it, but it’s just the way Celtic operate.”