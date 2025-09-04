The Hoops failed in their attempts to sign the experienced Danish striker who has returned to the Amsterdam giants

Kasper Dolberg’s agent has spoken out on the striker’s decision to reject a Deadline Day move to Celtic in favour of returning to Ajax.

The 27-year-old former Anderlecht star emerged as a transfer target for the Hoops in the final days of the summer window, with manager Brendan Rodgers desperately searching for a new centre-forward after agreeing to the £7 million exit deal of Swansea-bound Adam Idah.

However, despite their interest in the experienced Denmark international, it was the Dutch giants who won the race to land Dolberg’s signature with the player re-joining the Amsterdam club on a four-year contract - six years after leaving them to sign for French side OGC Nice in a £19m deal.

“Kasper is back on familiar ground,” Ajax technical director Alex Kroes stated. “He knows Ajax, the club knows him and his qualities. As far as we are concerned, he fits perfectly into our current squad as a striker and makes us stronger and more versatile in the different competitions in which we compete. We are delighted that he has once again chosen Ajax and look forward to his contribution in the coming seasons.”

Despite their late swoop to bring Dolberg back to the Johan Cruyff Arena, Kroes revealed that he had been on their list of possible signing targets for a significant period of time.

“For months,” he admitted. “He became older and more mature (after leaving first time). He will never be the most extrovert person in the world but he doesn’t have to be. He still has that flair. He has been scoring goals over the past years, very pretty goals.

“He adds something to the team. We have him, Wout Weghorst and Don-Angelo Konadu. He will get a chance to develop himself, there will be plenty of matches in which we will need all three of them.”

Why Kasper Dolberg chose Ajax over Celtic transfer

It’s now come to light that Dolberg was unconvinced by Celtic’s proposal, with fans left furious over the champions failure to bring in a new attacking option before Monday’s 11pm deadline. They have subsequently snapped up free agent Kelechi Iheanacho - who played under Rodgers at Leicester City - on a free transfer.

However, their lasered pursuit of Dolberg still doesn’t still well with the Parkhead faithful and the player’s representative Dominic Viera admits going back to Ajax made sense when the opportunity presented itself.

He told FC Afkicken (via Voetbalnieus): “I want to thank Anderlecht enormously. They kept their word, and I want to emphasise that. The chairman has resigned, but everyone made an effort. And I think that’s very nice.

“Kasper is also a good person and did well at Anderlecht. It was a fruitful collaboration. There were agreements with Anderlecht about a certain sum, but the right club never materialised.

“When Ajax contacted us very late after Brian Brobbey’s departure, we were immediately enthusiastic. It was going to be Ajax. It’s a step up, and for Kasper, it’s coming home. Playing in the Champions League.”

Kasper Dolberg ‘couldn’t let Ajax return opportunity slip’

Dolberg, himself, confirmed that he simply couldn’t pass up the chance to re-join the Eredivisie club.

Addressing his Anderlecht exit in a social media post on Instagram, Dolberg stated he informed the Belgian outfit of his intentions as soon as he learned of the interest from Ajax.

He wrote: “Two years ago, I joined your club, that turned out to be exactly the right place for me. No, we didn’t win a trophy together. How I wish we could have shared that moment.

“However, we shared a lot of other things. Passion. Mutual respect. A city for my family. My little girls were born here. Brussels will always be special for us.

“An opportunity to go back to Ajax arrived late in the window. I asked the club to allow the move to happen. I simply could not let this opportunity slip away to go back. To go home.

“I’m very grateful that Anderlecht has granted me this move. It shows the mutual respect we have had for each other over the past two years. To you, fans: thank you for your continuous support. Amsterdam is not that far. Come and visit.”