Celtic business in the transfer market has been the subject of criticism in recent weeks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Stewart reckons Celtic are thin on the ground in terms of options - and one injury up front leaves them in crisis mode.

The Hoops board have got it in the neck for a slow approach to their recruitment in the summer, striker Adam Idah sold on the final day of the window with no replacement secured. Kelechi Ihenacho eventually arrived on a free transfer and has impressed with goals in a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock and 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like they did when being knocked out the Champions League by Kairat Almaty, Celtic drew a blank at the weekend in a Premiership stalemate with Kilmarnock. Outspoken pundit Stewart says it begins to trigger little doubts some may have over Celtic, and that a blow to Iheanacho would leave boss Brendan Rodgers in a tricky situation.

Michael Stewart on Celtic options

The former midfielder told Premier Sports: “The first half was a little bit similar and familiar in terms of games where, like Kyrat, for example. Red Star are far better than Kyrat, but it was uninspiring. Second half was good. You're looking at it and going, that's pretty good, but to then follow up with a blank scoreline at home, it's that little lingering doubt in the mind of anybody associated with Celtic or watching them, that are they what we think they are?

“And they've got quality and I do think they will find their rhythm pretty soon but they're thin. They're thin on options because Maeda's not performing the way you expect and if Iheanacho got injured, they would be absolutely snookered, by the way.”

Former Scotland and Rangers defender Alan Hutton meanwhile was sizing up Daizen Maeda’s place in the team, after a poor iuting at striker had him shifted to right wing against Hibs. He is trying to recapture form from last season after a summer exit fell through and Hutton reckons the Hoops attack will soon click into gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daizen Maeda Celtic future verdict

“That's probably why teams were looking at him to come and get him in the transfer window because of his performances last season. So he'll understand and know as a player that if you want to get that move that maybe he's got his eye on, that you have to be playing at a level to bring them back in.

“But I'm not worried about him and what he's going to do going forward because I do believe he is that humble guy who'll work hard. Where does he fit in at this moment in time? He played on the right, Tounekti’s out on the left, Iheanacho you would think when he's fully fit, will play through the middle but there was still some good things.

“Saracchi at left-back I thought was really good. Linked up well going forward. He looks tenacious, he's got good delivery. I think it's a matter of time before it all starts to click for them and then we'll see the best of them.”