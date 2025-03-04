A Celtic transfer move for a Crystal Palace man has been discussed by the former Man Utd, Hearts and Hibs midfielder.

Michael Stewart has shared the transfer deal that seems a no brainer this summer for Celtic - as he makes a Peter Lawwell assertion over Kieran Tierney.

The Hoops are already on the road to another Treble. A Premier Sports Cup honour has already been scooped and the Premiership title is a mere few games away. That can allow for a look to the summer and already the club are doing that with a friendly booked against Cork City.

Fans will want to see what happens on the transfer front and talk of Jeffrey Schlupp will emerge amid the Crystal Palace left-back’s impressive loan stint at Parkhead. Kieran Tierney is returning to the club in the summer on a pre-contract from Arsenal but Greg Taylor is out of contract.

Celtic move a no brainer

For pundit Stewart, it makes total sense for the defender who won the Premier League with Leicester City, but wonders on what the announcement of Tierney by chairman Lawwell means for a possible deal. He told Premier Sports: “From Jeffrey Schlupp’s perspective, oh my word. You are sitting on your backside doing nothing at Crystal Palace. Or, you are up at Celtic playing in games like against Bayern Munich and potentially winning things. Enjoying your football.

“Come the summer, I would imagine that Celtic will put a deal in place to try and sign him. His decision is ‘what better option are you going to get?’. You might not be playing every week, but as you see with Celtic, there are so many games. He will play a good chunk of games if he were to sign on.”

“That’s the interesting thing about Schlupp because he can play up one. He is very comfortable stepping in on the inside where Greg Taylor and the team like to play anyway. He has fitted into the system straight away. You mentioned that the Tierney deal is done. I am pretty sure I saw Peter Lawwell spoke about it in the accounts and said that they have a deal in place for Tierney to come.”

Rodgers plans talks

Boss Rodgers has already confirmed he’ll chat with Schlupp over an extended stay. He said last week: “I'll have a chat with Jeffrey towards the latter part of the season. It was the case of him coming in and settling and getting to understand how he plays. I think we can all see he has that Premier League physicality and quality.

"He's a guy that's a top professional. That's why he's been in over a decade in the Premier League, because you have to look after yourself. You've got to have the right qualities, not only as a player but as a person. We knew what we were bringing in. I'm really happy for him because he's settled into the group really well now. Now he has a feeling for how he plays and what the role is. It gives us two really strong players to finish the season in that position.”