Arne Engels admits he was left dumbstruck upon his arrival at Parkhead by the selflessness of Celtic dressing room.

The Hoops midfielder, who converted his latest penalty in the 5-2 Premiership win over St Mirren on Saturday evening after Ryan Alebiosu brought down Daizen Maeda in the box, has opened up on his experience of walking straight into the team after his club record £11 million summer transfer from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.

“Yeah, I think so,” Engles replied when asked if the current Celtic squad boasts the strongest mentality of any team he’s played for. “Everything is really competitive, you see the players on the bench, coming in with a fantastic performance from them. They’re also pushing and it keeps the other guys really awake, on their toes to perform. That's a really strong thing.

“I think we’re really strong physically. We have a lot of games, so maybe that makes us really strong. Perhaps others think the opposite. Even if we have so many games we are getting stronger and stronger. You see it in the games, they are getting tired and we are getting stronger, still going.

“Everybody is supporting each other, not doing negative things, saying negative things, everyone is supportive of each other and really welcoming. That’s also the thing I felt the first months I had been here. It was like 'wow, what a team', everyone is so nice to each other and then the performance comes by itself.”

Following Rangers’ latest 2-1 defeat at home to Motherwell, Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers admitted the result played no part in his pre-match team talk for the Saturday night showdown - and that message was echoed by Engels, who declared his sole focus in on wrapping up the title as quickly as possible.

“We are just looking forward to the next game, it's nothing about style, we have our own style,” he stated. “That is something we need to keep on improving, we are just looking forward to the next game. We are looking at all the games and all the results. We are always focused on our game, not what is happening on the other pitches. I am just glad we came here, on a really difficult pitch, and we scored five. I'm really proud of the guys.

“It is a really good position. It's still not won (the title), we still need to keep on going and keep on this winning run, the mentality we have. We have to keep on going and, in the end, we will be there.”

Engles took his conversion rate form the penalty spot to eight out of nine for the season in Paisley, with his only minor blemish coming in the Champions League clash against BSC Young Boys.

Asked about his impressive record from 12-yards and whether he experiences any nerves ahead of taking one, the Belgian international admitted: “I am always training for the penalties, it is something which is really important for the team. It made it 2-1, it is always the important moments which you need to step up. So it is nice to grab a goal, if it is a penalty. Every goal counts. I am confident in my abilities. I know what I am doing.”