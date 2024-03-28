Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic hero Mikael Lustig spent nearly eight years of his career wearing the iconic green and white Hoops in a trophy-laiden period which saw him win eight league titles along with four Scottish Cups and four Scottish League Cups.

Lustig was a dependable member of the team under the guidance of Neil Lennon, Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers and he made a total of 276 appearances at right back and contributed 21 goals - including a memorable opener at Aberdeen when the team clinched an eighth successive title.

But now five years on from his Celtic exit, the retired defender finds himself back in familiar territory and wearing the iconic colours once again.

The 94-time Sweden international, who retired in 2022, has taken up a coaching role at Swedish top-flight club VSK.

The club were only recently promoted to the Allsvenskan for the first time in their history this campaign and Lustig will be tasked with harnessing the talents of the team’s younger players as he prepares them to make the step up to first team duties.

Speaking to the ASK website, the Celtic hero revealed that he had enjoyed doing his coaching badges and couldn’t wait to take on the role. He said: “This time so far has been incredibly fun and inspiring, seeing the commitment and professionalism of the leaders has given a bloody tooth!”

He added: “Now it’s time for us to pass it on to the players to create good footballer and teams that work together and that they feel proud to play in the green and white shirt.”

The ASK academy director hailed Lustig’s arrival and added: “It is a favour that Mikael is with us, he contributed enormous experience to our players and leaders.