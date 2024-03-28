Scotland head coach Steve Clarke

Steve Clarke has come out in support of Nathan Patterson after criticism of the former Rangers right-back and Everton star.

The 22-year-old left Ibrox in 2022 for Goodison park but this year, he has found minutes limited under Sean Dyche. He has not played in the Premier League since January and performances for his country this month have now come under fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He featured in a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands before an error against Northern Ireland resulted in the Conor Bradley goal that secured a 1-0 win for the away side at Hampden on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the Euro 2024 warm-up matches as a whole, Clarke doesn't believe they will linger, as he came out in support of the Rangers academy graduate with a message for Everton over Patterson. The head coach said: "He did fantastic to get back in, did well and then picked the wrong option.

"It happens, if you are not playing. He is a young player who we know will be part of what we are trying to do in the future. He will learn.