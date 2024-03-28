Steve Clarke defends Rangers academy graduate as he sends veiled message to Premier League club after error
Steve Clarke has come out in support of Nathan Patterson after criticism of the former Rangers right-back and Everton star.
The 22-year-old left Ibrox in 2022 for Goodison park but this year, he has found minutes limited under Sean Dyche. He has not played in the Premier League since January and performances for his country this month have now come under fire.
He featured in a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands before an error against Northern Ireland resulted in the Conor Bradley goal that secured a 1-0 win for the away side at Hampden on Tuesday.
Reflecting on the Euro 2024 warm-up matches as a whole, Clarke doesn't believe they will linger, as he came out in support of the Rangers academy graduate with a message for Everton over Patterson. The head coach said: "He did fantastic to get back in, did well and then picked the wrong option.
"It happens, if you are not playing. He is a young player who we know will be part of what we are trying to do in the future. He will learn.
"I know the nature of the group. They are determined to do what no Scottish team has done before in the summer. All I said to them was go away and play well for your club, win trophies if you are going for trophies and don’t get relegated if you are fighting a relegation battle. Just do what you have to do and make sure you are fit when I pick the squad in May and that’s it really."
