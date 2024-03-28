Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The March international break has now come to an end - meaning fans will once again return their focus to what promises to be a thrilling Scottish Premiership title race between champions Celtic and challengers Rangers.

Just one point separates the two sides as we head into the final furlong of the season, and with an Old Firm Derby around the corner both team’s will be keen to ensure that they pick up maximum points this weekend.

Celtic travel to bottom club Livingston, while Rangers will have the chance to pile the pressure on a day earlier as they host Hibs.

Ahead of a crucial weekend of Scottish football we round up the latest news from Rangers and Celtic.

Turkish giants eye double swoop for Rangers pair

Turkish side Trabzonspor are pushing hard to sign Rangers pair John Lundstram and Borna Barisic, who are both out of contract in the summer.

Lundstram has been a near ever-present since his arrival from Sheffield United in 2021 and has played a key role in the team’s recent revival under Philippe Clement.

The Scouser claims he is keen to remain at Ibrox and contract talks are understood to be ongoing.

However, Trabzonspor could throw a potential spanner in the works of those talks. The Daily Record understands that the seven-time champions are looking to build a team which can compete for the title next year.

The outlet claims they have made contact with both Lundstram and defender Barisic, who also faces an uncertain future.

The Croatian has lost his place in the line-up to Ridvan Yilmaz in recent months and has been limited to just 15 league appearances.

Liel Abada can’t hide his Celtic feelings as he gives interview with Israeli media

Liel Abada brought the curtain down on his Parkhead career earlier this month to join MLS side Charlotte FC for a reported figure of around £10m.

The Israeli international had impressed for Celtic in his opening two seasons, but had been a peripheral figure this season under Brendan Rodgers, who left him out due to personal reasons relating to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Pressure intensified for the Israel international in his homeland with elements of the Celtic support flying flags and showing their support for Palestine. Israeli outlets put the blame on Celtic fans for the exit - with some going as far to claim that Abada had been subjected to verbal abuse in the street. However, the wide man has once again professed his love for the club and has squashed those allegations.

Abada was grilled by the press at the airport after his nation’s play-off defeat to Iceland. He told reporters at the airport: "It was really not easy being far away, but I had time with my family and friends now to see everyone. I had an amazing time at Celtic and now my head is on a new journey.