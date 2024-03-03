Mikel Arteta makes £20m Arsenal transfer decision involving Celtic hero as blockbuster Gunners plan in motion
He is currently out on loan in Spain - but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could move Celtic hero Kieran Tierney on again this summer.
The left-back has spent this season at Real Sociedad, where injury has again troubled him. But he has impressed when given the chance in La Liga, and another decision awaits this summer. Reports had claimed Sociedad were not going to make a permanent move.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arteta has reportedly decided that Tierney - who signed for Arsenal in 2019 from Celtic - will also not be part of his Emirates plans moving forward. But a fee of around £20m+ will likely be needed. Athletic reporter David Ornstein said: "I think his time at Arsenal has come to an end. I have never doubted Tierney’s talent. He is a fantastic, old school left back. But that is not what Arsenal need under Mikel Arteta.
"Last season, when called upon to play the inverted role, Tierney struggled. He had neither the technical ability, awareness or physical attributes to play the role. You could question as to why Arteta would ask him to play a role he was not suitable for, and whether the Spaniard should have tweaked the tactics slightly to accommodate him replacing Olexsandr Zinchenko.
"Over the summer, the recruitment team addresses the issue by signing Jurrien Timber. We also have Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior who can play on that left hand side. That left Tierney as 4th choice and was a big reason for his loan move.
"Despite his injuries, someone will take a risk on Tierney. He turns 27 this summer and you can see someone like West Ham, Aston Villa or Newcastle taking a punt. I would be surprised if he leaves for less than £20m."
Advertisement
Advertisement
It's part of a blockbuster summer at the Emirates, according to reports. Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith-Rowe could go while Tierney's Sociedad teammate Martin Zubimendi plus Sporting Lisbon goal-machine Viktor Gyokeres are on the incoming list.