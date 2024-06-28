Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski | SNS

Celtic, Birmingham City and Bristol City have been mentioned as possible suitors.

A financial worry has crept into the Bojan Miovski transfer rumour mill, amid links to Celtic, Birmingham City and more.

The Hoops are just one of the clubs linked with making a move for the North Macedonian international who has shone for Aberdeen during two seasons at Pittodrie. EFL sides Birmingham City and Bristol City have also been mentioned as having an interest but for now he remains a Dons star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen hero Eoin Jess has weighed into the forward’s situation, and can see more than just goals as big positives he brings to the team. However, finances may just play a part if a big enough bid comes in.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is hunting striker Adam Idah this summer after the forward’s impact on loan from Norwich City last season. Oh, however, could move on to Belgium and that would open up another striker spot in the Hoops ranks.

Speaking on Miovski, Jess told the Press and Journal: “It is important Aberdeen hold on to Miovski as he had a fantastic season in a struggling side. Miovski is a real goalscorer and a constant threat. He works really hard for the team and seems a good character.

“I’m sure Jimmy Thelin will be trying his best to keep him. However, it is going to be difficult to keep hold of him this summer. It would be a huge loss if Aberdeen lose Miovki this summer.