The centre-back made 19 appearances and scored two goals for the Hoops during the first half of the season

Moritz Jenz has left Celtic following the early termination of his loan deal, the defender has confirmed.

The German centre-half joined the Hoops on an initial season-long loan from French outfit Lorient in the summer, which included an option-to-buy clause.

He featured heavily for Ange Postecoglou’s side in the early stages of the campaign with Carl Starfelt sidelined through injury, playing 19 times, scoring two goals and starting all of Celtic’s Champions League group stage matches.

Moritz Jenz has confirmed his departure from Celtic following the termination of his loan from French club Lorient. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

However, the return to full fitness of the Sweden international and the arrival of Yuki Kobayashi earlier this month has seen Jenz’s first-team opportunities limited, having failed to make an appearance since November 12.

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order and will now return to his parent club with reports suggest he is exploring options in Germany for the second half of the season. According to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, Bundesliga side Schalke are leading the race to sign him on loan.

Confirming his departure in an emotional farewell post on his Instagram account, Jenz wrote: “Dear Celtic family, I’m sad to say that I’m leaving the club after a short time, it’s been for me a fantastic period at the club. I’m very proud and honoured to have been a part of the Celtic Football Club. Like I said at the beginning of my time it was and has been a dream.

“The fans of Celtic will always have a special place in my heart, they are kind, honest and passionate. I want to thank everyone that works at Celtic, from the staff to the people taking care of us players in the stadium and in the training ground. I’m lucky to have been part of such a fantastic squad of players, it’s really a TEAM and a Family Everyone is fighting for each other to make history for this great club and I’m gonna miss them so much!