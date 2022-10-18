A place in the last four of the competition is at stake for both sides in what will be an intriguing all-Premiership match up.

Scottish League Cup holders Celtic travel to face Motherwell at Fir Park in the quarter-finals on Wednesday evening as they aim to continue their brilliant domestic form.

Ange Postecoglou’s side remain two points ahead of city rivals Rangers in the Premiership after 10 matches and come into the tie full of confidence on the back of an emphatic 6-1 thrashing over Hibernian, courtesy of a hat-trick from James Forrest, a brace from Giorgos Giakoumakis and a late Daizen Maeda strike.

The Hoops have lost just one game all season and will be aiming to carry that momentum by advancing to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals as they look to close in on another piece of silverware.

Celtic's Joe Hart and Josip Juranovic are involved in an own goal to make it 1-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on October 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It is the second meeting between the sides in the space of 18 days after Celtic ran out 2-1 winners against the Steelmen at Parkhead, with Reo Hatate scoring the match-winner.

The Lanarkshire outfit suffered a narrow defeat to second-placed Rangers on Sunday and will have their own sights set on a place in the last four for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

Steven Hammell’s men have claimed just one win in their last seven league matches to leave them occupying eight place in the table

Despite conceding two goals in 16 minutes against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, the hosts rallied and mounted some late pressure before eventually succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Motherwell vs Celtic

What: Premier Sports Cup (Quarter-Final)

Where: Fir Park, North Lanarkshire

When: Wednesday, October 19th – kick-off 6.15pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the competition sponsors will broadcast the match live exclusively on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 6pm, 15 minutes before kick-off. Subscribers can watch the action on the Premier Sports player. The app can be downloaded or visit premierplayer.tv.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match. The game will not be available for pay-per-view. Fans outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match live for subscribers on CelticTV.

What are the latest match odds?

MOTHERWELL 13/2 | DRAW 4/1 | CELTIC 3/10

According to the bookmakers, Celtic are strong favourites to progress to the last four of the competition. Kyogo Furuhashi is 11/4 favourite to score first in the match, with Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Gikoumakis both priced at 10/3. Liel Abada the value bet at 15/4.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Don Robertson has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by David McGeachie and Calum Spence, with Craig Napier named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Motherwell vs Celtic?

Ange Postecoglou admits Jota is training again and “progressing well” but the winger will not be ready to feature on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese star has been absent since picking up a knock against St Johnstone on October 8 but is likely to be back in action at the weekend, with David Turnbull also nearing a return to fitness.

Knee injury victims Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt are “still weeks away” but Sead Haksabanovic is available for selection despite being replaced at half-time against Hibernian with an ankle problem.

Jota and David Turnbull could return for the Hearts league clash. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Postecoglou confirmed after the game the Montenegro international was nursing the injury beforehand and was withdrawn as a precaution. He told Celtic TV: “We took Sead off because he had a bit of an ankle issue going into the game, but he was really keen to play. Once the game was done, we could take him off at 45.”

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell has several injury concerns after being “down to the bare bones” on Sunday but will welcome striker Connor Shields back from suspension.

Late decisions on whether to involve defender Ricki Lamie who sustained a rib injury at the weekend and midfielder Blair Spittal will be made ahead of the match, while strikers Joe Effort and Louis Moult are also short of match fitness but could be involved.