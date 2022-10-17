The Dutchman knows his title-chasing side have put in a number of sub-standard performances this season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to see improvement “in every area” after his Rangers squad survived a late rally from Motherwell to secure an unconvincing 2-1 victory at Fir Park on Sunday.

Malik Tillman’s solo effort and John Lundstram’s header put the visitors in control before Stuart McKinstry curled home a 77th minute free-kick for what proved to be no more than a consolation.

The result hauls the Ibrox side back within two points of Premiership leaders Celtic but Van Bronckhorst will have much to ponder about following a tense and uninspiring 90 minutes in North Lanarkshire.

Rangers' Malik Tillman (centre) celebrates after his individual goal gave Rangers the lead at Motherwell.

Given their 7-1 Champions League humbling at home to Liverpool last week, the large travelling Gers support were expecting a positive reaction from their side.

Instead, they laboured to an important three points, lacking inspiration and inventiveness in attack, and Van Bronckhorst accepts his team must perform to a higher standard after too many below-par displays so far this season.

Advertisement

Asked where his team needs to improve, the Dutchman replied: “I think every area. The performance we had overall wasn’t as convincing as the previous wins in the league. We need to improve that.

“The build-up in the first half, we couldn’t come into the next phase as we weren’t good enough in our build-up, not quick enough and not trying to get a free man in midfielder. We were too slow in our passing and movement.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes the acclaim of the Rangers fans at full time.

“Second half we did much better and of course with Steven (Davis) coming on it helped us to control the game. In the end, with the 2-1, we need to change gears as well.

“It was vital for us to win this game. In the 15 minutes before time they scored and made the 2-1 with a free-kick from that side in the top corner. It happens maybe only one time out of 30 or 40 tries. It went in.

“After that we had to dig deep and make sure we battled for the win and we did that. I’m really pleased with the points.”