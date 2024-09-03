Former Celtic hero set to join Scotland ace in MLS as Steven Gerrard eyes ex-Rangers man after 19-goal season
Former Celtic favourite Stuart Armstrong is reportedly closing in on a move to a new club in the MLS.
The 32-year-old left Southampton at the end of last season after a successful six-year stint at St Mary’s Stadium which saw him make a total of 191 league appearances in England’s top two divisions.
The four-time Scottish Premiership winner was on trial at Premier League side Brentford throughout the summer months, but is now thought to be the subject of interest from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, according to reports from Sun Sport.
His former Dundee United team-mate Ryan Gauld is currently starring with the Canadian outfit as captain and is now on the verge of finally making his Scotland debut after receiving his first call-up to a squad in over a decade.
Armstrong, who picked up his 51st cap for Scotland at Euro 2024, was one of the outstanding players in the Scottish Premiership from 2015 to 2018 and has thrice been included in the PFA Team of the Year. He also picked up two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups during his time with the Hoops.
Steven Gerrard plotted reunion with ex-Rangers star
Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was heavily interested in bringing former Gers striker Fashion Sakala to Al-Ettifaq this summer.
Sakala scored 21 goals in 59 league appearances for Rangers before making the move to fellow Saudi side Al-Fayha last summer.
The 27-year-old registered an impressive 19 goals in 31 appearances in his debut campaign, which according to the Scottish Sun, earmarked him as an ideal target for Gerrard’s side - who already have ex-Celtic star Moussa Dembele leading the line.
Any move would have to be facilitated by a transfer exit for one of Ettifaq's foreign players with Demerai Gray a contender to leave the club during the window.
However, no move materialised for Gray and he remains part of the Ettifaq squad this season.
