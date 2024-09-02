Callum McGregor captained Celtic to a crucial 3-0 victory against rivals Rangers. | Getty Images

Callum McGregor starred in Celtic’s emphatic victory over rivals Rangers

Celtic’s Old Firm hero Callum McGregor has heaped praise on new teammates Luke McCowan and Arne Engels after his side’s impressive 3-0 victory over Rangers at Parkhead.

The Hoops captain, who fired in a sensational second half strike from distance, welcomed both playmakers into the team after their moves on deadline day and also specifically offered McCowan some words of encouragement before making his debut.

Speaking to the Daily Record, McGregor said: “He’s got massive quality. When you come into a game like that, it’s always good to have your mates around you and just look after them and the new guys, just settle them in.

“I just said to him, ‘Go and play, you’ve got massive quality, just go and run about, I’ll be with you, so let’s just go’. He was fantastic when he came on. To be thrown into a game like that, big expectation, big pressure, he was excellent.”

McCowan arrives on the back of a hugely impressive season with Dundee which saw him register 10 goals and five assists from midfield in 37 matches for the newly promoted club.

The Scottish midfielder also registered two goals and an assist in his final three games before making the deadline day move to Glasgow.

“You probably look at the success the club have had over a number of years now – there’s always been a really good Scottish, British core.” McGregor added.

“It’s important when the guys come in, they understand what the club’s about, the standards, the pressure to win and play well.

“So as many of them and the good ones that you can get inside your building all fighting together and helping the thing, it puts you in really good stead. He’s technically very good, can get about the pitch and hopefully now we bring him in, show him the system, he learns, he gets better from there. But he’s certainly got all the attributes to do well and he’s in a great group to learn as well. I’ve got no worries for him.”

Celtic play host to Hearts in their next Premiership match on Saturday 14 September. As it stands, the Hoops are top of the table with a perfect 12 points from four matches, giving them a five point lead of rivals Rangers at this early stage.