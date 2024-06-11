The former boss is in Romania | SNS

Celtic transfer raids have been addressed by the former boss.

Neil Lennon has moved to end Celtic transfer speculation over bringing stars from Glasgow to Romania.

The former midfielder is down to work at Rapid Bucharest, his first job in management since leaving Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus. Lennon was a hero as a player at Celtic and has had two stints as manager, most recently leaving the club in 2021.

His move abroad has got some wondering whether he could return to Scotland for transfer raids on Celtic. Stephen Welsh had been linked with making the switch in search of more regular game time. But speaking to GSP, Lennon insists that he is not going after anybody at Parkhead, and that he won’t speak of his side as champions-elect.

He said: "We are excited about the prospects for this season. We want to be champions but we have to be consistent. When we win, our first thought must immediately be on the next match. There will be many players coming, we are analyzing more tracks.

“We will not take anyone from Celtic . I know there will be good times and bad times, but the players have to have the mental capacity to handle those times.

“We will work hard behind closed doors. The Rapid project attracted me, I want to be successful here. I know Romanian football. There are many good teams in League 1: CFR, Steaua (no - FCSB), Universitatea Craiova. I'm not saying we'll win, that would be disrespectful to the competition, but we want to fight until the end.”

One player Lennon would welcome is Rangers star Ianis Hagi. The Ibrox man’s future is uncertain after time on loan at Alaves but with reference to his famous father, Lennon is leaving the Rapid door open.

He added to Sport Romania: “Gheorghe Hagi was a huge player known worldwide. I can say that it is Romania's national treasure. I know that Hagi is nicknamed 'The King'. I won't be the 'Emperor', maybe I'll be the 'Prince' (laughs).