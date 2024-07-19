New Celtic signing hails Hoops as 'proper club' as ex-Rangers star joins Indian side

Getty Images

The latest Celtic and Rangers related summer transfer news.

Celtic and Rangers have finally both gotten their summer transfer windows up and running as they prepare for another title-challenging season in the Scottish Premiership.

With both incomings and outgoings on the cards, and plenty of action to keep an eye on in and around Scotland’s top flight, we have rounded up the latest headlines for Friday.

Schmeichel delighted with Celtic move

Kasper Schmeichel has finally signed for Celtic and both he and Brendan Rodgers are looking ahead to what they can achieve together. The goalkeeper has been reunited with the boss after spending three years under his guidance during their time at Leicester City together.

Speaking on his move, which will keep him at Parkhead for the 2024/25 season, Schmeichel said: “Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success. Celtic is what football is all about. I know Brendan very well, too. He is a top manager and someone I can’t wait to work with again.

“I will be doing all I can to keep Celtic on top and bring these brilliant supporters more and more success.”

Prior to his time at Leicester with Rodgers, Schmeichel spent time at Leeds United and Manchester City. The manager has also expressed how happy he is to be reunited with the 37-year-old and is eager to get the season going with him as the Hoops’ new number one between the sticks. Schmeichel arrives following the retirement of Joe Hart.

“I am really pleased to bring Kasper to Celtic. He is a real quality keeper and someone with the ability and personality to be great for us. He is a guy I trust and someone who knows how to win. He lives for football and he is coming to a club where he will feel the same passion that he has for the game.”

Ex-Rangers forward signs for Indian club

Greg Stewart has become the latest signing of Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League. The club had been targeting the 34-year-old extensively this week and have now officially signed him on a one-year deal from Kilmarnock.

Despite enjoying the bulk of his career in Scotland and England, Stewart is no stranger to competing in India. After two years at Rangers between 2019 and 2021, the forward signed for Jamshedpur, followed by a move to Indian Super League rivals Mumbai City. Stewart has won the ISL League Winners Shield with both teams and also earned the Indian Super League Hero of the League award while with Jamshedpur.