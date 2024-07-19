Former Rangers man delivers verdict on 'ambitious' Celtic transfer

Kasper Schmeichel | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Former Rangers man Jesper Christiansen believes Kasper Schmeichel will be a solid signing for Celtic.

The Hoops have landed the veteran as their replacement for Joe Hart, who retired at the end of last season.

Celtic have got a deal over the line for the stopper and he will provide competition for recent recruit Viljami Sinisalo between the sticks.

Schmeichel, who is 37-years-old, has spent the past two years at OGC Nice and Anderlecht respectively and is now a free agent.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, ex-Rangers player Christiansen said: "If the change falls into place, it is fantastic for Kasper and for Danish football. It also shows that he still has ambitions and that he means it when he says that he is not ready to stop yet.

"He comes to a club which basically wins the championship every year and which plays in the Champions League every year. They play to huge crowds every time. The league is of course less good, but at the same time he is in a big club that wins everything and that comes out and plays in the Champions League.

“It's ambitious and it's great to see that he doesn't end up in Saudi Arabia like so many others his age. As long as he plays and does so at a high level, he is the first goalkeeper, but of course he has to deliver."

He added: "It's the wildest audience he meets. I have stood inside that pitch and I could hardly talk to my teammate because of the noise that was in the stadium. He gets to a place with a home crowd which is absolutely fantastic."

Schmeichel has made 105 appearances for the Denmark national team and was recently away with his country at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Copenhagen-born man started his senior career at Manchester City and went on to play 10 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Darlington, Bury, Falkirk and Cardiff City.

Permanent stints at Notts County and Leeds United then followed on for him before Leicester City signed him in 2011.

Schmeichel spent 11 years with the Foxes and won the Premier League title in 2016, as well as the FA Cup in 2021 under Celtic boss Rodgers.

He left the King Power Stadium in 2022 and could now head to Celtic Park.

The Hoops haven’t rushed into any deals yet in this window and have been waiting for the right players to bolster their ranks.

Schmeichel has great pedigree and fits the bill for the Glasgow outfit. He has won trophies in the past and injects some serious experience into their squad.

The stopper will also be a great role model for Sinisalo and someone who the ex-Aston Villa man can learn a lot from over the next year or two.

Celtic are currently away in America and have some pre-season friendlies coming up against the likes of DC United and Schmeichel’s old team Man City.