Rangers and Aberdeen injury latest as the two sides prepare to face off at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Rangers meet Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon with both sides heading into the game full of confidence after outstanding European results.

It was the Light Blues first ever win in the country against Spanish opposition and the win was made all the more impressive due to the threadbare number of options at the Belgian's disposal due to injuries. Nicolas Raskin, Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright and Ryan Jack are all expected to miss the Hampden showpiece this weekend.

Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes is suspended after the club's appeal to overturn his red card dished out during last weekend's 3-1 Scottish Premiership win against Dundee was booted out. That leaves Clement extremely short of central midfield options, with only John Lundstram fit and available for selection.

Fringe man Dujon Sterling has displayed his versatility in a number of different positions and it was he who Clement has turned out twice at half-time in their last two outings. That indicates the former Chelsea defender could be tasked with occupying an unfamiliar position alongside Lundstram, in which he has performed extremely well in when called upon. Sterling was thrust into the madness in Spain on Thursday night but looked like he belonged in the middle of the park due to his composure and energy.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Sunday’s clash...

2 . Scott Wright - Rangers DOUBT - Winger will be desperate to get one over his former club but it remains to be seen if he's be deemed fit enough to make the bench.

3 . Bojan Miovski - Aberdeen DOUBT - Barry Robson's pre-match comments hint the North Macedonian star is winning his battle to be fit for Sunday, admitting he was "always optimistic" the striker would make it.