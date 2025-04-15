Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic took another step towards winning a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title when they dispatched of Kilmarnock with an emphatic 5-1 victory at Parkhead, but they were made to wait at least another week longer for their title celebrations after a spirited 10-men Rangers side came back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie against Aberdeen.

It was an ideal response from the Hoops after a shock defeat to basement side St Johnstone last weekend, in a lacklustre performance which prompted a heated response from Brendan Rodgers, who assured fans that fresh recruits would be on the way to upgrade the team during the summer window and ensure the squad remains fresh for yet another title push.

One surprise name that has been linked in recent weeks in the rumour mill after the interivew is Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, with reports from The Chronicle suggesting that the Hoops could emerge with a fresh approach to sign the Slovakian international that they had been heavily linked with over the summer after Joe Hart’s retirement from professional football.

The reports came just weeks after Kasper Schmeichel had put pen to paper over a new one-year-contract until 2026 and came as something of a surprise after Dubravka had signed an extension at St James’ Park back in January.

Martin Dubravka to Celtic latest

Football Insider reporter Peter O’Rourke has dismissed speculation that Celtic are in the running to land Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and insists the form of Kasper Schemeichel will be good enough to ensure that the experienced Dane keeps the number one spot in the 2025/26 season.

Dubravka’s contract at Newcastle was due to expire this summer after a seven-year association with the North East club. However, after a strong period in the team between December and February during Nick Pope’s absence, the 36-year-old won plaudits for his performances and earned himself a fresh new deal as he formed part of the group which lifted the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.

Football Insider claims it would make little sense for Cetic to pay a transfer fee for a goalkeeper at this stage as they look to prioritise other areas of the pitch including a new centre forward.

The Slovakian has amassed 162 appearances and counting for the St James’ Park club, but could depart in the summer if the Magpies make a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

When can Celtic secure the title?

Celtic travel to Dundee United in the first fixture after the split knowing that if they avoid defeat they will be crowned Premiership winners.Should top-spot be confirmed, the players will get their hands on the trophy on May 17 when Celtic host St Mirren.

Rangers, meanwhile, face St Mirren in Paisley and will be hopeful of picking up all three points to drag the title race on for another week.