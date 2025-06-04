The goalkeeper was most recently with Tottenham and is now wanted at Newcastle United.

A Celtic hero could be on the move to Newcastle United this summer after leaving Tottenham.

The Hoops are in Champions League play-off action later this summer and to appease UEFA squad quotas, homegrown talent must reside within their ranks. Rules state that four homegrown players that were or are registered with the club for a minimum of three years between the ages of 15 and 21 must be in squads, and it’s an area Newcastle United are looking to address in the transfer window.

They want to meet that demand and they could be about to turn to a former Celtic man in order to do so, 37-year-old goalkeeper Fraser Forster. He is now a free agent after spending time at Tottenham under ex Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou, where Spurs just won the Europa League, the veteran featuring in that campaign.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, “Fraser Forster is among the names #NUFC are considering as third-choice goalkeeper.” Tim Krul is another possibility boss Eddie Howe could look at, with Forster coming through the ranks at Newcastle United and enjoying two loan stints at Celtic prior to a permanent switch in 2012. He’d enjoy a further two years before a move to Southampton and Forster cemented his status as a Hoops hero on loan for a third time, from the Saints on this occasion, in the 19/20 season.

Forster put on an inspired performance as Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in that season’s League Cup final. In total, he’s featured 236 times for Celtic, winning four Premiership crowns, three Scottish Cup honours and a League Cup. He said last year of Celtic: "I go straight on and look for them to this day (the results).

"I was fortunate I got to go there so early in my career. I loved it. Such a special club and it means the world to the fans. The competition with Rangers, being in Glasgow, it's amazing. Until you go and become part of it and see what it means to people, people down south probably don't appreciate it. I'm so privileged and honoured to have played for that club."

Parkhead reunion chance

What a move to Newcastle United could do is set up an emotional chance for Forster to play in front of the Celtic fans one more time. Howe’s side will make their way to Glasgow’s east end on July 19th. Boss Brendan Rodgers has said of the challenge Celtic will face: “I’m really looking forward to this match in the summer and I think it will be a great occasion for both sets of players and supporters, as well as being really important in our build up to next year.

“Eddie and his team, like ourselves, have enjoyed a great season and I know we will face a tough test from a top Premier League side. As Champions, we will aim to enjoy a good pre-season to get us ready for the challenges of next year at home and abroad, and this really exciting match will provide great preparation for us.”