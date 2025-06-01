Here are some striker options that Rangers or Celtic could target this summer.

A striker could be on the agenda for both Rangers and Celtic this summer but what are the more cost effective options available to them?

In a game where finances are becoming an ever increasing key pillar of recruitment, bargains are always something clubs will look to pounce on. Getting reliable goal-getters without having to splash any cash would be music to the ears of Rangers and Celtic, even if there were still wages and other obligations to pay out on.

Brendan Rodgers knows the forward area is somewhere Celtic have to improve after not replacing Kyogo in January. At Rangers, Cyriel Dessers has been the go-to man for goals but his overall play has been criticised, with Hamza Igamane a promising talent but still inconsistent at times, while Danilo had had injury issues. Here are x strikers Rangers or Celtic could sign for free in the summer as things stand.

Jamie Vardy (Last club - Leicester City)

The most obvious one out the way. A Premier League and FA Cup winner, the future of the decorated Foxes icon will become a debate over the summer. Turns 38 next season and has shown no desire to hang up the boots, he could be someone younger players could learn from while also being a reliable option to be used when needed. Proven to be an elite option at highest level.

Vardy recently said of his future to Sky Sports: "Football is a crazy world. You never know what's going to happen. I'll keep going until my legs tell me I need to stop. My legs are fine. I'm doing a sport that I love, it's what I've done since I was a little kid so long may that continue. I keep saying it and it's weird, but you don't get a chance to look back on it. Because you're in it, the season finishes, you shut off completely. Mentally and physically, it's a killer. It does you in. So by the time you've then had your couple of weeks to switch off, you're then back in, getting ready for the new season. So it just keeps rolling into one."

Callum Wilson (Last club - Newcastle United)

Had his injury issues but proven at Newcastle and previously Bournemouth that he knows where the net is at England’s top table. He is a free agent a deal at St James’ Park expired as he didn't play enough games to gain a one-year extension, and Newcastle haven’t offered him an extension on the same terms. Instead, the club are in talk on reduced terms but with incentives. 34 next season but could be a useful option off the bench or starting when required.

Edin Dzeko (Last club - Fenerbahce)

Now this one would be in proper one season territory, you would have to think, given the former Man City man will hit 40 next campaign. He’s still been playing at a high level with Fenerbahce though where he has netted an impressive 21 times with eight assists, seven of those goals in Europe. Elite experience like his is very hard to find and if these are the numbers a man formerly of Inter Milan can put up, he’d surely be a hugely effective option in the Premiership for a year. Another crack at the Champions League could be tempting.

Emil Riis (Last club - Preston North End)

Not anywhere near the same elite experience as the above but a player who could be coming into his prime and may remain for a number of years if things go well. Has left Preston after 12 goals in the English Championship last season, scoring 46 overall in 186 games. Experience at Randers in Denmark. 27 later this month and could work as a good squad option.

Rhian Brewster - (Last club - Sheffield United)

The striker made a big money move to Sheffield United from Liverpool and the Blades are in talks with him over a new deal as per their retained list released this week. They clearly see talent in him despite just nine goals in 119 games. There’s clearly potential there but at 25, someone needs to unlock it quick so it can be realised, and a fresh start at a big club like Rangers or Celtic perhaps would provide fresh impetus.

Danny Ings - (Last club - West Ham United)

In the mould of Wilson and Vardy in terms of a striker who’s been and done it at the top level. There were previously links to Celtic for Ings as the Hoops scraped about for a Kyogo replacement to no avail and now it’s confirmed he’s leaving West Ham United. Questions would be asked on effectiveness in Europe but no doubting domestically he’d likely score a bucket load.

Lukas Nmecha - (Last club - Wolfsburg)

Would be someone in need of a pick me up after three goals in 19 Bundesliga games for Wolfsburg this term. Has had an interesting career, starting out in the Man City academy and going on loan to Preston, Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht before his permanent move to the Bundesliga. 21 goals in just over 40 outings for Anderlecht was followed up by 10 strikes in the German top flight, so there is a goalscorer there and at 26, perhaps some sell-on value if you can get him firing.