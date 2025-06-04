Celtic are expected to be active in the summer window.

Scottish heavyweights Celtic are looking to strike while the iron is hot in the transfer window after winning a domestic double in an impressive 2024/25 season.

The Hoops were crowned league champions for the fourth year in a row with an impressive 92 points from 38 games, which is just one point short of the figure they achieved in the previous season. The Hoops finished 17 points clear of nearest challengers Rangers and also came out on top against their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish League Cup final as they reclaimed the trophy after crashing out in the second round during Brendan Rodgers’ first season back.

The Parkhead giants look destined to complete an iconic treble after a stellar campaign but ultimately ended the season on a sour note as they were defeated by underdogs Aberdeen on penalties as the Dons ended their 35-year trophy drought in the competition. That particular defeat is expected to trigger an overhaul of Rodgers’ team as the Northern Irishmen aims to avoid complacency next season in the title race against a Rangers team that are expected to spend big under their new owners.

Transfer insider tips Celtic to sign around five players

Daily Record transfer insider Scott Burns suspects that Celtic will add at least five new players to their squad in the summer transfer window. Burns claims outgoings are likely to influence just how many are signed but feels five is a safe estimate when it comes to incomings.

"I think Celtic will make at least four or five signings,” Burns explained. "That would be a left-back, if Greg Taylor does go, a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder, a right winger and possibly another striker."

