Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic are said to be keen on the Newcastle United man who has been in the Premier League for many years now.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Newcastle United star is on the radar of Celtic heading into the summer transfer window.

The season might not be done but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill kicking into life. According to the Chronicle, Martin Dubravka is being looked at by the Hoops with regards to a swoop ahead of the 25/26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kasper Schmeichel, the current Celtic number one, will turn 39 next season and picked up a shoulder injury on international duty with Denmark last month. Viljami Sinisalo has stepped in as cover in the interim period but now the Newcastle United man who’s been at the club since 2018 is now said to be wanted.

Celtic target Newcastle United man

The report reads: “The 35-year-old has only just signed a new deal at Newcastle but that hasn't stopped him gaining interest from Parkhead. Celtic have tied down Kasper Schmeichel for another season but Martin Dubravka has still been looked at by the Hoops. With Newcastle likely to bring in another keeper, with James Trafford and Aaron Ramsdale on the radar, Dubravka's squad status may change again in pre-season. Having protected themselves by negotiating a contract extension for Dubravka, Newcastle can now command a fee for his services with the threat of a free transfer in the rearview mirror.”

That contract extension may have put teams off the Newcastle United man but Celtic seem keen regardless. Boss Eddie Howe endorsed the contract extension in February, saying in a club statement: "Martin is a high-quality goalkeeper who has performed brilliantly for Newcastle United over the years.

"He has stepped back into the team recently and performed very well, demonstrating his value within a strong goalkeeping unit. It's no secret that he had options to move on in January, but he deserves huge credit for keeping his focus. We are delighted Martin is staying with us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubravka verdict

The keeper added: “I'm really happy to have extended my time here. I had a really positive discussion with the gaffer and sporting director and we all agreed that it would be best if I stayed here.

"I have a really special connection here with the club, the staff and the fans. My children were born here, so they are Geordies now, and this club holds a special place in my heart. I feel that the team is in a really good place at the minute, with how we are doing in the league and obviously being in two cup competitions is really exciting."

Dubravka thought as recently as January he was on the way out of Newcastle United. He said then on the VAR podcast: "Nobody has spoken to me about a contract extension yet, so I feel my phase is slowly coming to an end. I'm going to take it a bit more emotionally because seven years at one club is a long time. Everybody knows me here, I know everybody here. My children were born here. If it has to end, I will accept it. What else is left for me. But it won't be an easy departure."