Brendan Rodgers is now free to join a new club following his Celtic resignation

Talks surrounding Brendan Rodgers’ potential next destination are already doing the rounds, following his shock resignation from his role as Celtic manager.

The former Hoops boss stepped down from his position this week, with the club confirming on Monday that he had left the with immediate effect.

Rumours had been circling Rodgers and his future over recent weeks and he put those to bed with his bombshell decision to leave Celtic, with the team sitting second in the Scottish Premiership table, eight points adrift of unbeaten leaders Hearts.

Brendan Rodgers linked with return to the Premier League

Just days after confirmation of his Celtic departure, reports have emerged linking him back to England. According to Football Insider, Rodgers is ‘keen’ on returning to the Premier League, where he most notably spent time with Liverpool and Leicester City.

The northern Irishman reportedly believes his track record with these clubs will make him an ‘attractive proposition’ for teams in England looking for a new manager.

Due to his resignation from Celtic, there will no compensation fee required for other clubs to pay to bring Rodgers into a new managerial role. His camp reportedly believe that this will play a key role in clubs looking in his direction if they are on the hunt for a proven top flight manager.

Rodgers has been ‘holding out’ for an offer from a Premier League club ‘over the past few months’.

In September, a source close to the situation at Parkhead told the media that senior Celtic figures were under the impression Rodgers was attempting to ‘engineer his exit’ from the club. The source also added that the former manager’s public comments had ‘torn the club apart’.

Brendan Rodgers accused of trying to force Celtic exit

“Senior figures inside the club believe Rodgers is engineering his exit. What he’s said in public has torn the club apart. On and off the record discussions are creating division throughout the club. He’s the only manager in the club’s history who has repeatedly questioned things. It’s been the same board, same management and same strategy. The club have spent tens of millions,” it was claimed in September.

“When Brendan came back, he agreed to the club’s strategy. There are now people inside the club who are deeply unhappy with his words. To make matters worse, these issues appear to be seeping into the performance of the team.”

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker also accused Rodgers of ‘insulting’ the Celtic dressing room, following his recent ‘Honda Civic’ comments after the Hoops’ loss to Dundee.

“I’ve got to say, I was really surprised by Brendan’s comments at the weekend,” Walker admitted, speaking on The Go Radio Football Show.

“I thought it was very insulting towards the dressing room. I don’t know if he wants out, but clearly there is so much wrong there.

“Really surprised by his comments, I thought they insulted the whole dressing room.”