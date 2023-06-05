The Hoops have begun their search for a new boss and here are the 20 contenders named in the betting to succeed Ange Postecoglou.

English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are close to announcing Ange Postecoglou as their new manager - a moment Celtic fans will have been dreading.

The Australian immediately endeared himself to the green and white half of Glasgow when he first walked through the doors from Yokohama F. Marinos in the summer of 2021 but few would have expected the way he has managed to revolutionise the club from top to bottom in his two-year spell in charge.

News that Tottenham are closing on in appointment him as Antonio Conte’s successor is expected to leave Celtic’s hierarchy facing another managerial search. The club deserve credit for their shrewd recruitment after plucking Postecoglou from relative J-League obscurity and within 24 months is set to land one of the biggest jobs in England.

However, that won’t be much consolation to supporters who are currently fearing the worst and questioning who the club will appoint next. The Hoops board are expected to have already drawn up a list of potential replacements and there are plenty of interesting names featured in the betting markets.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at 20 possible candidates to replacement Ange Postecoglou:

1 . Brendan Rodgers - 5/2 fav The former Hoops boss is the current bookies favourite to make a shock return to Parkhead. Will the ex-Leicester City boss be tempted by a return north of the border?

2 . Enzo Maresca - 15/2 The Italian previously managed Manchester City’s under-23 side and is currently assistant first-team coach after a spell with Parma. Celtc have strong links with the City Group, might Maresca be an option they explore? Photo: Matt McNulty - Manchester City

3 . David Moyes - 17/2 Started his playing career at Celtic and has managed Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and currently in his second spell at West Ham United.

4 . Steve Clarke - 10/1 Could the current Scotland National Team boss be tempted back into club’ management? Prior to taking the Scotland job, he enjoyed a successful spell with Kilmarnock. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group