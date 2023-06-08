The former Liverpool manager and ex-Celtic boss is now the front runner to replace Ange Postecoglou following the Australian’s move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The news that David Moyes is expected to remain at West Ham United following their Europa Conference League win last night appears to have had a major impact on the Celtic manager race.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss was the early favourite with many bookmakers to take over the Scottish champions following Ange Postecoglou’s move to Tottenham Hotspur. However, he has now dropped considerably down the market and it’s ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers who is the new favourite.

The Northern Irishman, who was sacked by Leicester City earlier this year, is now odds on at 4/5 to get the job with previous favourite Moyes having gone all the way down to 12/1. Closest to Rodgers is Manchester City assistant manager Enzo MAresca who is the 5/2 second favourite.

Rodgers, Moyes and Maresca were all reported to have been under consideration by the Celtic board as they continue their search for a new head coach. Another major development in the market has seen the arrival of Des Buckingham, who some media outlets have reported is now in the mix after recently being spotted in Glasgow.

The 38-year old Englishman is the current head coach of Indian Super League club Mumbai City and would certainly be a shock appointment if there is indeed truth to the rumours. Regardless, the oddsmakers have certainly taken notice of the reports and currently have him at 4/1.

Further down the list are AZ manager Pascal Jansen at 14/1, FK Bodø/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen at 16/1 and ex-Alanyaspor boss Francesco Farioli at 20/1. Also priced at 20/1 is the former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter who is without a club after being sacked by the Blues and is thought to be a popular contender amongst the Celtic fans.

