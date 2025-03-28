Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Celtic star’s international future has been cast into doubt by a former teammate.

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has come under criticism for his latest performance during the international break, which may see him sidelined for a hefty chunk of time.

The 38-year-old continues to be Denmark’s first choice option in goal but his former teammate Nicklas Bendtner believes his latest performance indicates it’s time for a big change on the international stage.

Denmark suffered a hefty 5-2 defeat to Portugal in their latest Nations League clash. Despite going into the clash with a 1-0 aggregate lead, things fell apart for the Danes when they played in Lisbon on Sunday.

Schmeichel was visibly playing through pain as he lasted through 90 minutes plus extra time, and was later spotted at the airport with his arm in a sling. Denmark boss Brian Riemer has confirmed that the goalkeeper is injured but assessments are still being carried out.

Nicklas Bendtner drops Kasper Schmeichel verdict

Former Arsenal and Denmark forward Bentdner discussed his country’s hefty weekend defeat. After shipping five goals, granted while carrying an injury, Schmeichel has been put under microscope and Bentdner has urged the manager to go for other options over the Celtic star.

“My question mark for the Danish team is around the goalkeeper. Kasper is 38 now – I like him a lot, but he cost us a lot of goals in Portugal,” Bendtner told The National. “He has grown bigger. I admire the man a great deal, but when he is 38 in such an important position and you have two Premier League keepers behind you, it’s time for the coach Brian Riemer to change it.

“I would expect Mads Hermansen to play in our friendlies in June to see how he copes with it. And once Leicester get relegated, I’d imagine half of the Premier League will try to sign him.”

Kasper Schmeichel teases retirement plans

Schmeichel signed a contract extension with Celtic in January, penning his time at Parkhead until next year. He recently appeared on the Stick to Football podcast and was quizzed on his plans for the future.

Despite being 38, Schmeichel admitted he has not been thinking about ‘limitations’ in his career, and has played with the mindset of ‘anything is possible’.

“While I’m physically able, I know there’s not something better waiting for me right now, but what I do now is I appreciate it more than ever,” the shot-stopper said. He also teased what he might sink his teeth into once he does eventually decide to hang up his boots.

When asked by Gary Neville if he preferred the idea of becoming a coach or a pundit, Schmeichel replied: “Both, I think. I think I’d try both. I’m doing my coaching badges, and the actual coaching element on the pitch, I love. I love that part, that’s really enjoyable. And I enjoy doing things like this as well [the podcast], so I think just kind of see.”

Since his arrival at Celtic to replace the retired Joe Hart, Schmeichel has jumped straight into the No.1 role and has not missed a single Scottish Premiership match this season.