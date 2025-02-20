This influential Celtic star has been attracting significant attention lately.

Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn has been attracting attention over recent months thanks to his impressive performances this season. Premier League clubs especially have been keeping tabs on the winger, who is under contract with the Hoops until 2029.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford recently sent scouts to watch Kuhn, while Leeds United are also said to be long-term admirers of the 25-year-old. Celtic are aware of the interest being shown in Kuhn, and will demand a record transfer fee before they consider selling him, according to last week’s report from TEAMtalk.

Newcastle United are also in the picture as Kuhn continues to attract attention ahead of the summer transfer window. As they consider a potential bid for the German forward, the Magpies have also had scouts keeping an eye on him.

However, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Newcastle will be more inclined to look elsewhere as they consider bolstering their attack this summer.

Scout doubts Newcastle approach for Nicolas Kuhn

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown has suggested Newcastle will favour a move for a player like Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo or Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth instead.

“The Scottish market is dangerous at the moment. This season has exposed the level it’s at and the situation it’s in at the moment,” Brown said.

“Celtic have moved 13 points ahead without really breaking a sweat and with a team that is, quite honestly, nothing special. Everybody else is way down the pecking order.

“So when you’re looking at players in that league, like Newcastle’s scouts have been, it’s about assessing whether they can make that step up to the Premier League. I’m not saying Kuhn wouldn’t be able to do that, but it’s hard to judge when he’s playing in Scotland.

“I think the likes of Mbeumo and Semenyo will be higher on Newcastle’s list of targets. They’ve got Premier League experience, which Eddie Howe likes in his squads, and have proven their talents so far this season.

“Both of them are quick, strong, score goals, strike the ball well – that’s what they’re looking for in that position on the right-hand side. The lad at Celtic would have to do something special to go above either of those two in the pecking order.”

Nicolas Kuhn praise

Celtic hearts were shattered this week as a late goal from Bayern Munich tipped the scales in their direction for a place in the Champions League knockouts. Kuhn struck up a lifeline for the Hoops with the first goal of the game, which looked set to reach extra time until a last gasp wounding goal from Alphonso Davies put Bayern back ahead on aggregate and into the next round.

After the match, Micah Richards discussed Kuhn’s exit from the pitch, which came just minutes after his goal. The forward was forced off through injury, which is where the pundit believes things took a dip for Celtic.

“This is just unlucky for Kuhn. He had to come off. The game changed really when he came off. But anything good came down his side from Kuhn. It wasn’t meant to be and if you don’t score your chances, then you get punished,” Richards told CBS Sports.