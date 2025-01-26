Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers on Sunday.

The latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures saw Rangers come back to beat Dundee United 3-1. However, the occasion was marred following a controversial red card for goalscorer Mohamed Diomande.

Celtic were not in league action this weekend as their clash with Dundee was postponed due to stadium damage at the hands of Storm Éowyn. The Hoops’ lead at the top of the table is dashed to ten points until they replay their rescheduled fixture.

We are now into the final days of the January transfer window too, so rumours are starting to escalate. As we approach Deadline Day, here’s a roundup of some of the latest headlines in Scottish football.

Celtic target makes record move

A player Celtic were monitoring over the summer has made the decision to join a new club in Mexico. Last year’s target Mateusz Bogusz has made the switch to Liga MX side Cruz Azul, in a reported $9 million (£7.2m) transfer.

The Polish forward had been widely linked to join the Hoops last August but a transfer never materialised. He stayed at MLS side Los Angeles FC for the end of the 2024 season, where he contributed 20 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Despite their initial interest, Celtic did not rekindle their eagerness to sign Bogusz, who has now made history for LAFC. The Poland international’s fee is the most the club has ever received through the sale of a player and it puts him in the top 20 most expensive departures in MLS history.

Ex-Rangers star makes emotional post-exit admission

Antonio Čolak left Rangers in 2023 to sign for Italian outfit Parma, but it’s not a move that was taken lightly by the player at the time. The Croatia international has opened up on his Ibrox exit and admitted that since his departure, ‘nothing compares’ to his time with the Glasgow giants.

“For me, I tell you honestly, I love Rangers,” Čolak told Record Sport. “I follow every match because I got affected by that club and their fans. I had a successful period there, personally. But unfortunately, circumstances meant I had to leave. I wish I had a longer time at Rangers. Somehow, I just had a feeling that I fitted into that club and that environment.

“In the summer of 2023, I knew I had to leave. On our pre-season trip to Germany, I could see right away how things were going. I could see the position I was in. Where I was in the rankings of the players. So I knew I’d have to go.

“I’m not an angry person, I try to see everything in a positive way. I had to make the best out of the situation. I didn’t change. I’m the same guy, same player now. You can only influence things in your control.”

Despite taking the move on the chin, Čolak has struggled to recreate how he felt at Rangers with his new clubs since. The 31-year-old signed for Parma a year-and-a-half ago but is now currently playing for Spezia in Serie B.

“Other things, you can’t influence, so you have to move on. When I look back at my career, nothing compares to Rangers. They stand out as the biggest club. Of course, I wish I could have won trophies there - that was the only thing missing. Bu they’re my number one club. When I watch the games now, I still think - that could be me. Could I still have been scoring goals there? Yes, I think I could.”