Rangers bounced back from their Europa League defeat to Manchester United with a 2-1 win over Dundee United.

Rangers fought back for their latest win in the Scottish Premiership after going a goal behind against Dundee United at Tannadice Park. The newly promoted Tangerines have been giving several clubs a run for their money this season, as they currently sit third in the table, ahead of the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs.

Sam Dalby opened up the scoring in the 19th minute following a throw-in situation, but it didn’t take long for Rangers to level it out again. A stunning effort from Mohamed Diomande saw him weave between defenders before unleashing a superb finish past Jack Walton in the opposition goal.

Rangers entered the break at 1-1 but a goal from Robin Pröpper just four minutes after the restart put his side ahead for the first time. Cyriel Dessers then put the game to bed in the 86th minute as a silky attack carved open the United defence. The 30-year-old netted his sixth goal in four games with his strike, and 18th overall this season across all competitions.

However, the occasion was soured in the final embers of the match, as goalscorer Diomande was shown a red card for seemingly swiping out at Kevin Holt during a coming together between the two. After a lengthy VAR check, the referee stood by the on field decision and the 23-year-old was given his marching orders. Philippe Clement was left seething on the sidelines as the full-time whistle blew.

With Celtic waiting to play their postponed clash against Dundee, here’s how each Rangers player performed based on their ratings, according to WhoScored.

Jack Butland – 7.3/10

Made five saves during the match to deny Dundee United but will be disappointed with the opening goal after a scramble in the box.

James Tavernier – 7.4/10

Back in his preferred position after shifting in at centre-back against Man United. Booked for a foul on Glenn Middleton in the second half but set up Diomande for the leveller.

Robin Pröpper – 7.9/10

On hand to score his side’s second goal of the match and take the wind out of United’s sails. Pröpper also won five aerial duels, two tackles and maintained an 83 percent pass success rate.

Clinton Nsiala – 6.9/10

The 21-year-old did what he needed to do in defence and has earned praise from the fans for solid performances.

Jefté – 7.1/10

Created chances for Rangers moving forwards as they chased down a way back into the match.

Mohamed Diomande – 7.0/10

Scored a stunning goal to find the equaliser but was sent off in stoppage time after his clash with Dundee’s Holt.

Nicolas Raskin – 6.8/10

Kept a pretty clean game in the middle of the park as he contributed to both the attack and defence.

Ianis Hagi – 7.2/10

Ianis Hagi was responsible for the assist to set up Pröpper for the goal to put Rangers into the lead.

Cyriel Dessers – 7.5/10

A man in superb form right now. Dessers caused a lot of problems for Dundee United and eventually saw his efforts pay off with his late goal.

Nedim Bajrami – 7.0/10

Had some attempts towards goals and a solid passing game after a disappointing outing against Manchester United.

Hamza Igamane – 7.9/10

Tried to find the back of the net himself with a couple of shots on target but it wasn’t to be his day on the scoresheet. He was a big asset in the attacking buildup, though, with three key passes made.

Substitutes used: Paul Nsio, Zak Lovelace