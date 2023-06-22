Odin Thiago Holm seals Celtic transfer as Norwegian midfielder pens five-year-deal

The 20-year-old is the first signing of incoming manager Brendan Rodgers’ second spell at Parkhead.

Celtic have completed the signing of central midfielder Odin Thiago Holm from Norwegian outfit Valerenga on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old playmaker, who underwent a medical in London on Wednesday, joins the Hoops from the Eliteserien club for a fee of around £2.6million and becomes Brendan Rodgers’ first signing of the summer.

Holm will join up with the first-team squad for pre-season training and is expected to feature in the summer tour of the Middle East, which kicks off on July 19.

Incoming manager Rodgers has revealed that he is aware of the youngster’s talents and reckons he will have plenty to offer after agreeing a long-term contract. Speaking to Celtic’s official website, he said: “We are delighted to bring Odin to the club and to secure his signing so early in the window. He is a player who has been in the club’s scouting and recruitment system for some time.

“I have looked at him closely and believe he is someone who can make a big impactat the club. I have spent time already with Odin, he is an ambitious, exciting young player and I know he is delighted to be joining us. He is a great addition to the quality squad we already have and we really look forward to working with him.”

Holm, who will wear the number 15 jersey, broke into the senior Valerenga squad as a 17-year-old and went on to make 58 appearances for the Oslo club, scoring eight times. The Norway youth international will compete with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley, Aaron Mooy, Tomoki Iwata and David Turnbull for a starting spot.

