The Norwegian youngster is line to become the managerless Hoops’ first signing of the summer transfer window.

Celtic are closing in on their first signing of the summer after a fee of around £2.6million was agreed with Norwegian side Vålerenga for the transfer of midfielder Odin Thiago Holm.

GlasgowWorld told you on Monday the highly-rated 20-year-old was linked with a potential switch to the Hoops and a new report coming out of his homeland from outlet TV2 claims he will undertake a medical, with the player still to agree personal terms upon his return from holiday.

The report also adds that the Oslo-based club, who currently sit just above the Eliterserien relegation zone after 10 matches of their season, have inserted a sizeable 15 per cent sell-on fee in order to reap the benefits of any potential future sale after negotiations took place between both parties.

Holm dropped a major transfer hint by following Celtic on his Instagram account last night and with a move now close to being finalised for the promising Norway youth international, fans will be pleased the Parkhead club are conducting other business in the background despite having no new manager in place.

Danish side FC Copenhagen had a £2.2m bid rejected by Vålerenga during the previous January transfer window and former Celtic hero Harald Brattbakk has given his seal of approval by claiming Holm has the same potential as current Arsenal star Martin Odegaard.

Brattbakk, who knows the youngster well as they are both from the town of Trondheim and has followed his career closely, believes he has the talent to succeed in Scotland.

”Yes, he is discussed every year,” the ex-Hoops striker explained. “He was only 17 when he left and has been three years at Vålerenga. The manager wanted to play him young, so he’s got quite a few games at a high level. You can see that he has got potential.

“With the likes of him compared to say a Martin Odegaard, maybe he has the same potential, but Odegaard got the potential out when he was 15. You could see he would become really good. With Holm, it is a bit different and it is always exciting to see when players move if they are able to reach the next level.

“You would think they have got it, but you don’t now until they try. He’s from my home town. He’s exciting and he’s been consistently good and is one of those players who are still young, but also good. How well he would fit into a Celtic team I wouldn’t know because I don’t know who the manager is going to be.

“I would say he is more attacking than defensive. Certainly his work ethic is really good. He runs a lot and is one of those players who you don’t see all of the time during games, but he is right behind you backing you up or he is just in front of you taking charge. I think he’s been at a good place developing.”

