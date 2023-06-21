International football has taken centre stage over the past 10 days, but Celtic and Rangers have been active behind the scenes in preparation for the new season.

Rangers have already agreed deals for four new players while a fifth is expected to be announced soon. Celtic have appointed Brendan Rodgers as their new permanent manager and the club are edging closer to making their first summer signing. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow clubs on Wednesday, June 21:

Midfielder ‘undergoes’ Celtic medical in London

Odin Thiago Holm has reportedly arrived in London this afternoon to undergo medical tests ahead of finalising his £2.6million move to Celtic.

Odin Thiago Holm is wanted by Celtic

The promising 20-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Norwegian outfit Valerenga, is close to becoming the Hoops first signing of the summer transfer window with personal terms being thrashed out.

It is believed the Oslo-based club have inserted a sizeable 15 per cent sell-on fee in order to benefit from any potential future sale of the player. Norwegian sports journalist Stian de Wahl tweeted: “Medical tests for Odin Thiago Holm today. It is carried out in London for practical reasons. He is sold from Valerenga to Celtic if he passes this.”

Holm’s signing would represent an exciting addition to Brendan Rodgers’ side, with the player expected to be named on a prestigious list of Europe’s best young players for 2023. The ‘Golden Boy’ award compiles the top 100 players under the age of 21 playing on the continent and Holm features at number 90 after impressing in the Eliteserien over the past three seasons.

Nigerian striker target ‘turns down’ to Rangers offer

Reports suggest Cremonese frontman Cyriel Dessers has decided to reject a summer move to Rangers after being heavily linked with the Ibrox club in recent weeks.

The Nigerian international emerged as a like-for-like replacement for departed Alfredo Morelos, with Michael Beale keen to rectify his attacking options ahead of the new campaign but a deal now looks to be dead in the water.

It is widely anticipated that Dessers will either remain at the relegated Serie A side or explore a move elsewhere for guaranteed game time, despite potential European football on the table in Govan.