There are fears over Glasgow chaos as talks with Rangers and Celtic don’t provide any meaningful resolution.

There are fears that a chaotic ‘Old Firm title party’ will engulf in Glasgow next month.

Celtic fans have gone in huge numbers to the Trongate area of the city upon winning the Premiership trophy recent seasons, while Rangers supporters took to George Square after their success in 2021 amid the Covid pandemic.

It was the Hoops who won the title last season and look set to do so again this campaign, with Police arresting 19 people at the 2024 party and four officers were injured according to the Scottish Sun. They claim “Council and police chiefs have failed to agree a plan to house an Old Firm title party leaving residents and businesses in Scotland’s biggest city fearing wrecked streets.”

Celtic and Rangers involved in party talks

Both sides of the Old Firm have reportedly been in talks to try and minimise the potential of bother, to no avail. The report states “Officials met with MSPs and both clubs but couldn’t come up with a deal for a structured venue to avoid the scenes in recent years where fans have been left to party in Glasgow city centre.”

A Glasgow City council spokesperson said: “Glasgow is a great sporting city - and fans should have the opportunity to celebrate success. However, there can be absolutely no justification for celebrations that lead to the kind of disorder, vandalism and violence that has been a persistent feature of gatherings at Trongate and George Square at the conclusion of recent football seasons.

“We have heard and we share the frustrations of local businesses and people living in these neighbourhoods. The council has made it clear during its engagement with clubs and stakeholders that it would be in the best interests of the city, its sporting institutions and above all local communities for all parties to use whatever influence they have to encourage fans not to gather in that manner.

“At the same time, the council has always been clear that it will support any efforts made by clubs to organise or host sustainable and safe celebrations for supporters. We have been engaging on this subject, consistently, over recent years – and we will continue to do so right up to the end of this season.”

Police verdict

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We work closely with a range of partners to address concerns and ensure appropriate policing plans are in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the wider community.”

Merchant City and Trongate Community Council ‘s spokesperson said: “Longer term, there are indications that a solution can be found but we have so far seen no evidence to suggest local residents and businesses will not witness next month the kind of disgraceful anti-social behaviour seen at the end of the past two league seasons. We appeal yet again for common sense and respect for people and property to prevail.”

One anonymous business owner in the area added: “We keep the door locked when it happens but you just see all the fans fighting amongst themselves, and there are no police. They close off the area and stand around while it happens but they only come in if they see something happening. But people are drunk and you don't know what someone has on them. Someone could throw something or pick up a bottle, smash it and decide to use it on someone.”