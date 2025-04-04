Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest injury and team news ahead of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone in Perth on Sunday

Brendan Rodgers has played down speculation that Kasper Schmeichel is set for a quicker than expected return from a shoulder injury after the Celtic goalkeeper was snapped back in training on Friday morning.

The Danish international was taken to hospital with his arm in a sling after damaging it whilst on international duty against Portugal last month, with the Hoops boss revealing earlier this week that MRI scan results indicated the 38-year-old could face up to six weeks on the sidelines.

But Schmeichel recovered well enough to participate in a training session at Lennoxtown after the club’s social media team shared a photo of the stopper out on the grass with his teammates with no visible strapping on his arm.

Schmeichel was all smiles as he performed keepy-uppies with his fellow goalkeepers during the warm-up and Rodgers has provided a fresh update on his condition in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premiership clash against St Johnstone.

He said: “No, no he’s clearly not damaged his feet. So, he can use his feet and work on his touch and whatnot. The timeline we’ve been given has been five to six weeks by the medical experts, but that could be sooner.

“So, he feels good, he’s got some mobility, he’s got rotation there, but we just obviously have to be careful with the blade and his shoulders. But he can do other things, so he’s out on the training field and working on the technical side of his game.”

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team and injury news ahead of Sunday’s league showdown.

Kasper Schmeichel (Out) - Celtic

Caused a social media frenzy after being photographed back in training on Friday morning, leading to speculation over a quick recovery from a shoulder problem, but Rodgers quashed any hope by confirming the Danish goalkeeper will still face a period on the sidelines.

Uche Ikpeazu (Out) - St Johnstone

Has been forced to go under the knife three times since joining the club last summer as the striker’s knee injury struggles continue. Fighting to play before the season ends.

Auston Trusty (Doubt) - Celtic

An unused substitute during the 3-0 win over Hearts last weekend and is expected to have recovered fully from a recent knock.

Sam McClelland (Out) - St Johnstone

A ruptured Achilles has kept the defender on the treatment table since August. No closer to returning.

Liam Scales (Doubt) - Celtic

Similar to his central defensive teammate Trusty, the Republic of Ireland international is closing in on a return to competitive action.

Bozo Mikulic (Out) - St Johnstone

Croatian centre-back suffered an ACL injury in training back in February that has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.