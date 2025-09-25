Two summer Celtic signings have been sent to the ‘B’ team with the senior side in Belgrade

One Celtic summer signing has been sent an ominous hint over his standing at the club - as another hits the goal trail for the ‘B’ team.

While Brendan Rodgers had his senior squad at Red Star Belgrade for a 1-1 draw in the opening league phase match of their Europa League campaign, the club’s ‘B’ team were competing against League Two side Edinburgh City on KDM Evolution Trophy duty. A side mainly comprised of academy youngsters was fielded but two interesting selections were Hayato Inamura and Callum Osmand.

The former signed from Albirex Niigata while Osmand joined after showing promise in the Fulham ranks. It was the ex-Craven Cottage star who scored a first half goal in the game before Jack Duncan and Innes Lawson goals sealed a 2-1 victory for the Citizens.

What Celtic summer signings played for ‘B’ team?

It’s another hint over Inamura’s future at the club, as while his senior teammates he spent pre-season with played out a European tutssle, he was featuring in front of a small crowd versus a lower league club for the ‘B’ team. It adds fuel to the fire he isn’t going to form part of regular first team plans, coming weeks after Rodgers fired a brutal message to the defender. Osmand meanwhile has already featured for the ‘B’ team

Rodgers said in August when asked to explain why Inamura was left out his European squad: “Yeah, very easy. He’s not quite at the level, as of yet, that I would expect. The plan for Ina was to come in and train and see where he was at, with the possibility of going out and loan, because he’s only had a year’s football.

“He came in as a centre-half/left-back, but his defensive qualities aren’t at the level that would see me put him in against Lamine Yamal if I had to. So it’s as simple as that and that’s why he’s not involved.

What Brendan Rodgers said about Hayato Inamura

“He’s played in some really good games, against Cork and Queen‘s Park, but the reality is that’s the level that we play – you get 80 per cent of the ball and you’ve got the ball, but we also make a player that can defend. And we’re hoping that over the couple of years, with experience and with maybe a loan, that that can take place. But at this very, very moment, that’s why he’s not in the squad. It’s as simple as that.”

Rodgers had previously said “No, he won't be, he's a part of the investment of the club” when it came to Inamura despite him featuring in a Premiership win versus Livingston. When signing Osmand earlier on in the summer window, Rodgers said: “We are really pleased to bring Callum to Celtic. He is a highly-rated, talented young player. He has some real attributes. He’s a quick and powerful striker and I’m really looking forward to working with him. I’m sure he can be really successful with us.”

Osmand said: “It feels unbelievable to be here and I am so happy to be here. It is a big step for me, and I am excited to get going. It’s a massive move and I can’t wait to step out at Celtic Park in front of all the fans. When I spoke to the manager, he was really positive. The plan and pathway he has set out for the club is top, so it’s exciting with the pathway he has for me. He has set out what he wants from me, and it is all really positive, so I can’t wait to get going now.”