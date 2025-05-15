The latest transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers ahead of a busy summer

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers faces a number of huge decisions on the transfer front as he aims to assemble a team capable of defending the league title for a fifth consecutive season after a stellar 2024/25 campaign - which could even end with another domestic treble.

The summer of 2025 will largely be centred around incomings at Parkhead, with Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan being the latest name to attract attention from the rumour mill. However, the Hoops also face a number of huge decisions on who to retain this summer as contracts continue to run down, and clubs south of the border circle around some of the team’s biggest talents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incoming Rangers boss - once an appointment is made - will also find themselves in a similar situation this summer with perhaps even more radical changes taking place at Ibrox on the transfer front as the 49ers group close in on their long-awaited takeover and try to steer the team back to the summit after an underwhelming campaign. With that in mind, we take a look at the latest headlines from both Celtic and Rangers.

Owen Coyle urges Celtic to keep Greg Taylor

Former Falkirk, St Johnstone and Ross County boss Owen Coyle believes Celtic would be making a mistake if they allow Greg Taylor to leave this summer.

The Scotland international has only a few weeks remaining on his Parkhead contract and is expected to depart on a free transfer after six impressive years with the Glasgow side.

Taylor has shared minutes with Jeffrey Schlupp in recnet months but has reasserted himself as a first choice starter in the post-split fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coyle, speaking on Open Goal, reckons he's earned the right to start the Hoops' remaining games, and he believes he'll be a loss if he does in fact walk away this summer. "I think I would keep Taylor (in the team). When you come from Kilmarnock for example, people are like, 'it's not that big'. They want big and fancy signings, and everything else, but he has shown to be a really, really good player.”

Rangers loanee learns transfer future

Forgotten Rangers loan star Rabbi Matondo is expected to return to Glasgow in pre-season to fight for his place after failing to secure a permanent move to German side Hannover.

The 14-time Wales international joined Rangers from Schalke in 2022 after a solid loan spell with Cercle Brugge but has struggled to establish himself as regular starter after a series of injury setbacks.

He joined Hannover in January in a loan move including an option to buy. However, that option won’t be activated, according to National Scot , who claim the German side are unwilling to pay £1m to make the move permanent in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matondo scored one goal in 10 appearances and was limited to just eight starts as injuries continued to derail his progress at the Niedersachsenstadion.