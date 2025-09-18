Everything you need to know about the League Cup quarter final

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Wilson and Brendan Rodgers prepare for the Glasgow Derby as both sides go into the match in form.

It was a nail-biter for Celtic fans on Sunday but they managed to escape Ayrshire with all three points. Daizen Maeda put The Celts 1-0 up before Kilmarnock’s David Watson equalised. The match looked set for a draw until Celtic were awarded a controversial penalty in the last minute. Kelechi Iheanacho calmly converted the spot kick on his debut.

Partick Thistle have had a great start to the season under new manager, Wilson. The Jags currently sit third in the SPFL Championship table with ten points from a possible fifteen. The Maryhill side came from behind to beat Airdrie on Friday night to make it four wins on the bounce.

With both sides flying, here’s a look at everything you need to know ahead of Partick Thistle vs Celtic:

When and where will Partick Thistle vs Celtic take place?

The match will take place at Fir Hill on Sunday, 21st September. Kick off is scheduled for 15:30 (BST).

Will Partick Thistle vs Celtic be on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Premier Sports, with coverage starting at 15:00. The match can also be live streamed on the Premier Sports player. If you are not already subscribed to Premier Sports, you can do so here. Prices start from £10.99.

Celtic TV will also stream the match for viewers outside of the UK and Ireland. You can sign up here.

How did Partick Thistle and Celtic get to the quarter final stage?

Celtic skipped the group stage of the competition as they qualified for Europe. The Hoops faced Falkirk at Celtic Park in the last 16, where they emerged convincing 4-1 victors. Partick Thistle beat Ayr United 2-0 in the last round at Fir Hill. Before that they earned maximum points in Group B of the first phase beating Ross County, Edinburgh City, Stranraer and Queen of the South.

A place at Hampden is at stake for the victors. The semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 1st/2nd. The final will take place on Sunday, 14th December.

What is the team news ahead of Partick Thistle vs Celtic?

Following his heroics at Rugby Park, Kelechi Iheanacho is set to start for The Hoops. There were doubts about the form of the Nigerian International but Celtic fans will be hoping his late winner can give him some confidence.

Kieran Tierney looks back up to speed after withdrawing from the Scotland National Team as the left back came on as sub for Brendan Rodgers at Rugby Park. Alistair Johnston remains sidelined until November while Jota won’t be back until 2026.