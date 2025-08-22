The Scottish champions have ramped up their pursuit of the Eredivisie star but could still be priced out of a deal

Celtic could be forced to shell out more money for summer target Jakob Breum - if they secure a golden ticket to the money-spinning Champions League league phase.

The Hoops have already had several bids for the Danish Under-21 international knocked back for the Go Ahead Eagles playmaker, who has also been the subject of interest from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

Brendan Rodgers is still in the market for more creative attacking options, but The Herald report the Scottish champions risk paying an inflated price tag for the versatile Breum - who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a left winger.

That outcome depends on whether Rodgers’ side can come through their £40 million Champions League play-off tie against Kairat Almaty, which hangs in the balance following a 0-0 first leg draw at Parkhead earlier this week.

Reports in the Netherlands have claimed that Celtic are ramping up their pursuit of the player and have held ‘fresh talks’ with the Eredivisie club in recent days.

The Parkhead club saw an initial £1.5m bid thrown out earlier in the window, before seeing an improved £3m offer also swiftly knocked back.

It’s believed Go Ahead Eagles are standing firm on their £5m valuation of Breum, but would be entitled to demand an additional £1m in bonus payments should Celtic get the win they require in Kazakhstan next Tuesday.

Furious supporters were heard chanting “Sack the Board” in protest at the lack of quality transfer business being conducted by the club.

Rodgers is seeking two new wide men, another striker and a new left-back before the September 1 deadline but faces a race against time to land his targets.