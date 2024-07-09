Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic targeting several potential goalkeeper options to replace the retired Joe Hart

Brendan Rodgers has been biding his time this transfer window, working hard behind the scenes not to rush any deals. However, one deal that will need to be addressed sooner rather than later is a new goalkeeper following Joe Hart’s departure form the Hoops at the end of last season.

The England international called time on his career following a three year stint at Parkhead, in which he made over 100 league appearances for the side, winning three Scottish Premierships; two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups. At the age of 37, however, the former England international hung up his boots and now the Northern Irish head coach has been linked with moves for several of Europe’s top shot-stoppers.

As the hunt for a new gloves-man continues, here is the latest news on Celtic’s potential transfers...

Celtic to ‘relaunch’ top summer target bid

Celtic are set to make another move to sign the Sparta Prague number one goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen. According to reports from the Daily Record, the Danish shot-stopper is said to be among the Hoops’ top summer targets but while they have been trying to strike a deal for several weeks, Jensen’s current side remain reluctant to sell him and are hopeful for a fee in excess of £8million.

The Hoops are still said to believe they can land the 26-year-old and are willing to make another push for the Danish star as they seek a replacement for the recently retired Joe Hart.

Vindahl Jensen is reportedly desperate to break into his national side and play in the English Premier League. The star knows a move to Parkhead could help him achieve both such dreams but with Sparta Prague hopeful of retaining the glovesman as they push for a Champions League assault, it is not yet known how quickly such a move can take place.

La Liga outcast back on Celtic ‘radar’

The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan is reportedly back on Celtic’s radar, according to the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old is looking to kick-start his career once again after being frozen out of the La Liga side.

The goalkeeper was heavily linked with a move to Parkhead in January when he was a Rapid Bucharest player. He opted instead for a move to the Spanish capital, shunning interest from Basel, Ludogorest, Real Metis and Sevilla along the way.

However, the Romanian star has been unable to break past Jan Oblak in the starting line-up and has since made his intentions on a Madrid departure crystal clear. Speaking on a podcast before the Euros, Moldovan said: “I want to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer or winter.

“I don’t know if I’ll leave now. It depends on what opportunities arise. But I definitely want to leave and play. If a good team from a big league presents itself to me, then I want to go. We will see what offers appear. You can’t reject (the chance to play for Atletico). But I want to play.”