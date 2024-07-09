Motherwell striker Filip Stuparevic | SNS Group

The striker has been told what is needed for Motherwell success.

There was big name interest in his youth career - and a former coach has told new Motherwell signing Filip Stuparevic what is needed to reach those heights again.

The striker has signed a two-year with the option of a third year at Fir Park after time in Slovenia with NK Domzale. He became the youngest player in the Serbian SuperLiga history in 2016 when debuting for Vozdovac, and in 2019, made a €3m move to Watford after interest from Juventus and Valencia.

A failure to obtain a work permit had Stuparevic spending time out on loan until his 2021 exit to Metalac Gornji Milanovac. He scored 20 goals in 15 games for United Arab Emirates club Al Urooba before seven strikes with two assists for NK Domzale last campaign.

Slovenian champions NK Celje and other Scottish clubs were keen on Stuparevic this summer but Motherwell has been decided as the best place for him, making his first Fir Park appearance vs Livingston in a friendly last Saturday. Jasmin Jeric, who was assistant manager at NK Domzale during Stuparevic’s time in Slovenia, knows all about the new Motherwell star’s ability.

He believes the 23-year-old has the potential to play for the likes of Rangers, Celtic and clubs in England, but key areas have been identified as places where Stuparevic can rekindle the type of interest he had as a teenager. Jeric told the Motherwell Times: “As a coach, my impressions of Filip Stuparevic last season were quite positive.

“He showed great potential and skill while playing for us. His move to Motherwell in Scotland indicates a step up in his career, which can help him further develop as a player. Regarding the interest from big clubs as a youngster, Filip needs to continue performing consistently, showcase his skills in the Scottish league as well, and stand out in matches, since his tactical understanding and cognitive capacity is splendid.

“Hard work, dedication, strong mentality and improving his goal-scoring efficiency will be crucial for him to fulfil his potential and attract interest from bigger clubs. Nevertheless luck always play a great role in the moves.

“Filip has definitely got the potential to play for clubs in England or even for the size of Rangers and Celtic in Scotland. His move to Motherwell is a significant step towards putting himself in the spotlight for bigger clubs. What I elaborated in previous answer is for sure really important to gain the momentum for this kind of move in future.”

The Steelmen play a three-at-the-back system, usually deploying a striker with an attacking midfielder, or a striker playing off the main number nine. There’s a system that Stuparevic is best suited for in boss Stuart Kettlewell’s plans.

Jeric explained: “Considering Motherwell's tactical formations, I believe Filip could excel in both systems. His versatility as a striker allows him to adapt to different formations and play effectively in either setup. However, personally, Filip might suit the 3-5-1-1 formation better, as it provides more support behind the primary striker and allows him to link up play with midfielders.”

To help in his progress towards the elite level clubs Jeric believes Stuparevic is capable of playing for, there are certain things the striker must bear in mind, as he opened up on the reaction to the Motherwell transfer move in Slovenia.

He added: “To reach the level of playing for bigger clubs, Filip needs to add consistency to his game. Consistency in performance, decision-making, and goal-scoring can elevate his game to the next level, which he is more than capable of.

“Since the football in the UK is based on the physicality, this is a parameter where he can improve further. While keeping the tactical awareness & adaptability to different playing styles sharp, we could see him thrive at a higher level of competition.