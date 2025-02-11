Celtic discover Scottish Cup quarter-final opponents as holders land home tie in quest for three-in-a-row
Celtic have discovered their Scottish Cup quarter-final opponents after the draw was made late on Monday night - with Brendan Rodgers’ men looking to make in three in a row this season.
The holders will play host to Hibernian as they continue their defence of the trophy, having dumped Raith Rovers in a one-sided 5-0 home win in the previous round. They will need to overcome David Gray’s revitalised Hibees next month if they are to book another day out at Hampden and keep their Treble hopes alive and kicking.
Meanwhile, giant-killing Championship side Queen’s Park’s reward for knocking out Rangers at Ibrox in the fifth round is a second crack at Aberdeen this season. Both sides met in cup action back in August when Topi Keskinen scored an injury-time winner for the Dons in the League Cup.
Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen - who have not lifted the Scottish Cup since 1990 - managed to swat aside Dunfermline 3-0 at Pittodrie on Sunday to advance.
Elsewhere, Craig Gordon’s spot-kick heroics for Hearts in the shoot-out win over St Mirren has earned the Gorgie outfit a home tie against Dundee, who disposed of Airdrieonians 4-0 in the previous round. The Jambos have lost in three finals since thrashing Edinburgh rivals Hibs in the 2012 showpiece.
Championship promotion hopefuls Livingston will welcome top-flight St Johnstone in the final showdown with both clubs eyeing up a major cup semi-final appearance at the national stadium. Saints last won the competition back in 2021 - the same year they beat the West Lothian side in the League Cup final.
Here is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw in full:
- Livingston vs St Johnstone
- CELTIC vs Hibernian
- Aberdeen vs Queen’s Park
- Heart of Midlothian vs Dundee