The draw for the last eight of the competition has been made - with Brendan Rodgers’ men paired against Hibs at Parkhead

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have discovered their Scottish Cup quarter-final opponents after the draw was made late on Monday night - with Brendan Rodgers’ men looking to make in three in a row this season.

The holders will play host to Hibernian as they continue their defence of the trophy, having dumped Raith Rovers in a one-sided 5-0 home win in the previous round. They will need to overcome David Gray’s revitalised Hibees next month if they are to book another day out at Hampden and keep their Treble hopes alive and kicking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, giant-killing Championship side Queen’s Park’s reward for knocking out Rangers at Ibrox in the fifth round is a second crack at Aberdeen this season. Both sides met in cup action back in August when Topi Keskinen scored an injury-time winner for the Dons in the League Cup.

Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen - who have not lifted the Scottish Cup since 1990 - managed to swat aside Dunfermline 3-0 at Pittodrie on Sunday to advance.

Elsewhere, Craig Gordon’s spot-kick heroics for Hearts in the shoot-out win over St Mirren has earned the Gorgie outfit a home tie against Dundee, who disposed of Airdrieonians 4-0 in the previous round. The Jambos have lost in three finals since thrashing Edinburgh rivals Hibs in the 2012 showpiece.

Championship promotion hopefuls Livingston will welcome top-flight St Johnstone in the final showdown with both clubs eyeing up a major cup semi-final appearance at the national stadium. Saints last won the competition back in 2021 - the same year they beat the West Lothian side in the League Cup final.

Here is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livingston vs St Johnstone

CELTIC vs Hibernian

Aberdeen vs Queen’s Park

Heart of Midlothian vs Dundee

All four ties will take place over the weekend of March 8/9. The full scheduled will be released in the coming days once official matchdays, kick-off times and TV selections are finalised. Premier Sports and BBC Scotland both retain broadcasting rights.