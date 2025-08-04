Peter Lawwell is no Celtic transfer villain as agent shares recruitment truth over splashing the cash
Peter Lawwell has been given a firm defence amid criticisms of summer transfer business at Celtic so far this window.
Brendan Rodgers’ side started their Premiership campaign with a 1-0 win over St Mirren on Sunday, but were made to wait until late in the second half for Luke McCowan’s strike. Shin Yamada was an unused sub while fellow summer signings Callum Osmand, Ross Doohan and Hayato Inamura were not involved. Benjamin Nygren plus Kieran Tierney debuted from the off.
Boss Rodgers sparked raised eyebrows with his pre match recruitment comments, and some of the criticism externally has been aimed at upstairs members like chairman Peter Lawwell. Allan Preston, an established agent and ex player of Dundee United, Hearts plus St Johnstone, was asked about Celtic’s transfer business on Sportsound. He feels Celtic need to add to their squad, but any digs at Lawwell are way off the mark.
Why Peter Lawwell is not to blame for Celtic recruitment
He said: “I think it's very strong from Brendan Rodgers. I keep reading all the time, Peter Lawwell’s the problem. Peter's not the problem, he's the chairman. It's like Ann Budge picking the players to come into Hearts. It's not the case. They've got the recruitment team, Brendan has the final say. I do believe between now and the window closing that Celtic will have a few additions added on.
“They always say, they've got a lot of money, let's go and spend it. Yeah, that's fine. You can spend it, but you've got to spend it in the right way. I look over years gone by, the likes of, Kyogo, Matt O'Reilly, guys like that coming in. Are Celtic as strong now as they were, say, two years ago? I'm not so sure. That may be the thing that Brendan's possibly going on about.
“I'm sure he's probably done it in private as well. I'd imagine that Brendan won't be happy with what's going on and they'll want to try and get more players in. They need help, they certainly do. The squad's another year older. The likes of Callum McGregor, brilliant.
What Brendan Rodgers said about Celtic recruitment
“Always up for Player of the Year, but they're getting this year older. So there will be new recruits coming in. It's not as easy. People think it's easy to get players over the line, Kenny. It's just not. It takes ages. Honestly, it can take ages. There could be other factors, other clubs. The player just might not want to come either. There's a lot of factors when you're going to try and sign a player, but I certainly think there will be additions to Celtic between now and the first of September when the window closes.”
Speaking ahead of the win against St Mirren, Rodgers said: There's no doubt I would have liked to have had players in now, but it's not the case. I'm not going to kill my own joy and overthink.
