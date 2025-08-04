Celtic are set to make a transfer announcement over the starlet at Manchester City.

A pundit has spotted the Celtic transfer move that shows Brendan Rodgers is not totally happy with a couple of his Parkhead options.

The Hoops kicked off their defence of the Premiership title with a 1-0 win against St Mirren at Parkhead, thanks to Luke McCowan’s late second half effort. One interested onlooker was Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, who watched on ahead of his season long loan deal.

Liam Scales started the match at centre back alongside Cameron Carter Vickers, moved out to left back after Kieran Tierney’s exit from the game with Auston Trusty subbed on. Boss Rodgers also has Stephen Welsh, Hayato Inamura and Dane Murray to call upon, but Hoops favourite Charlie Mulgrew has a theory. Speaking to Go Radio, he senses the manager is not comfortable with Scales and Trusty as his other options with this move proving that.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey to Celtic verdict

Mulgrew said: “He should be interesting to see how he does. It's interesting because we spoke about it the last time I was on, about Trusty signing for six million quid. So it's interesting that they don't just go out and spend money again. They're looking to bring a loan one in, so that allows them to bring somebody in.

“To me, it doesn't feel like Brendan Rodgers is completely satisfied with Trusty or Scales. He's tried to bring in Trusty when Scales was playing. Scales has then got back in, so it indicates that he's no too sure and he needs somebody else to go beside Carter Vickers, who by the way his injuries are kind of... look like they're catching up a wee bit on him.

“So yeah, they need another one in, and Simpson-Pusey looks like the man that's going to come in. So it's interesting. He's young though, a 19 year old, Man City will probably put some sort of clause you'd imagine that needs to play games or it'll cost Celtic money. So it's interesting to put that on a 19 year old, but listen, they wouldn't... you've got to trust Brendan Rodgers in having seen him and he's played a couple of games for Man City. So you don't play for Man City if you're a bad player. He's young and he's bound to make a few mistakes, but I'd be interested to see him.”

What Brendan Rodgers has said about latest Celtic signing

Speaking after the victory over the Buddies on his incoming Manchester City loanee, Rodgers said: “We’re still waiting for clearance on that one (Simpson-Pusey). But he’s up here. And I think obviously once it’s definite, then it’ll be announced. But yes, he’s up here ready for the move.

“That area of the team is always so important. Any team, your centre-halves need to be dominant and we’ve got really good options there now. Your centre-halves need to be strong at Celtic. Sometimes you’re not doing a great deal. You’re stood on the halfway line and you’re attacking a lot of the time. But you also need to be able to defend space.“