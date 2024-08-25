Celtic fans confront chairman Peter Lawwell in Paisley | Screenshot

A group of supporters let their feelings known to the Celtic chairman in Paisley over the lack of transfer business

Peter Lawwell became embroiled in a heated debate with a disgruntled Celtic fan and pleaded with him to “calm down” over the club’s lack of transfer activity in Paisley.

The under-fire Parkhead chief, who returned to the Hoops board as non-executive chairman last year having previously served at CEO between 2003 and 2021, was filmed engaging with a group of animated supporters outside the SMiSA Stadium before the Hoops’ 3-0 Premiership victory over St Mirren on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have made four new signings so far ahead of Friday’s deadline, but two of those - Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah - spent time on loan in Glasgow’s East End last season before making the move permanently. Manager Brendan Rodgers has been reiterating the need for more reinforcements, with the pending sale of Matt O’Riley for a record-breaking transfer fee set to leave a creative void in midfield. A new left-sided defender is also on the agenda to provide greater competition for Greg Taylor.

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell during the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock last Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Lawwell has often received stinging criticism from supporters for his lack of financial backing to managers over the years, despite the cash-rich club having more than £70 million safely stored in the bank. And one angry punter grasped an opportunity to air his frustrations directly to the Celtic supremo in the pouring rain.

Footage on social media shows Lawwell approaching a small group of fans who urged him to “just get the money spent and that’s it. We’ve got money in the bank, get it f****** spent”, while a second person says “The last three windows have been abysmal” as tensions flared. In response Lawwell can be heard asking one individual to “calm down” before walking away from the discussion as abuse was hurled in his direction. Celtic are actively ramping up their efforts to bring in new additions before August 30. It’s been widely reported they are in advanced talks to sign Los Angeles FC over attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, while FC Augsburg star Arne Engles is another player on their radar. There is pressure on Rodgers to deliver some more fresh faces to his squad if they are to make inroads in this season’s revamped Champions League group phase.