Mateusz Bogusz of Los Angeles FC takes a shot on goal against Seattle Sounders | Getty Images

The Polish Under-21 international is viewed as a potential successor for Brighton-bound Matt O’Riley

Celtic are reportedly preparing to ramp up their pursuit to sign Los Angeles FC ace Mateusz Bogusz as fellow attacking midfielder Matt O'Riley closes in on a move to the English Premier League with Brighton.

GlasgowWorld understands the Hoops are close to agreeing a deal for the Polish Under-21 international, who has a price tag in the region of £8million. Brendan Rodgers’ reigning Premiership champions are aware they will have to splash the cash to meet the MLS club’s valuation, but talks are already at an advanced stage to sign the former Leeds United man.

Bogusz, who has scored 17 times this season, is viewed as a major asset and a potential successor for Seagulls-bound O’Riley, who is expected to break the Scottish transfer record by sealing a deal worth more than £25m. And Bogusz is on a list of possible options to replace him as the search for O’Riley successor begins to accelerate.

Bogusz netted a stunning goal in LA’s 4-0 League Cup semi-final win against Colorado Rapids in the early hours of Thursday morning and will NOT be sold before Sunday’s Final against Columbus Crew - The Daily Mail claim that the Parkhead club “will now step up his efforts to replace” O'Riley before the end of the window.

And eagle-eyed Hoops supporters have been left convinced the 23-year-old is on his way to Glasgow’s East End after clocking that a private jet from Los Angeles was due to arrive in Scotland earlier this week. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, with Celtic just needing to meet the American outfit’s valuation of the player.

Speculation has been rife on social media in recent days among the Celtic fan base that a deal could be close to completion. Using the website FlightTracker, details were shared of a private jet that left LA International Airport at 6.35am (US Time) and was due to arrive at Glasgow Airport at 11.01pm on Friday. Should the move go through, Bogusz would become the club’s fifth signing of the summer window.

The Hoops transfer activity is likely to go right down to the wire on August 30, with Rodgers still looking to strengthen in key positions. Celtic have been linked with Liverpool youngster Owen Beck and former Rangers target Auston Trusty as defensive reinforcements, while they have also been touted with a swoop for FC Lausanne-Sport winger Alvyn Sanches.