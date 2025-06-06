This former Celtic superstar has given an honest interview about life at his new club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic star has said he’s not entirely happy at his current club amid Everton transfer rumours.

Like most summer transfer windows, Celtic are expected to oversee a number of interesting moves in the coming weeks, both in and out of the club. Last summer was a busy one for the Hoops, as the likes of Arne Engels and Kasper Schmeichel made the move to Parkhead. Moving in the opposite direction, Matt O’Riley was among a number of first team players who took on new challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impressive midfielder ended his Celtic tenure with a stunning final season, contributing 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions. His superb performances turned the heads of multiple clubs but in the end it was Brighton and Hove Albion who won the race for his signature.

What has Matt O’Riley said about his move?

The Premier League side bought O’Riley last August for £25 million, matching the Scottish transfer record fee paid to Celtic for both Jota and Kieran Tierney. However, since his move to England, the midfielder has not had the easiest run. As well as struggling with injuries and starting limited games for the Seagulls, O’Riley has admitted he is ‘not completely happy’ with the position he has been playing in.

Speaking to Danish outlet BT, O’Riley said: “I’m just giving my opinion. It makes it difficult to show off when you play a position you’re not completely happy with. I can play better for the team if I play the No.8 position, but I can play well in other positions. You can say it in a way that is not aggressive. If you are honest with another person, you don’t lose anything. The coach can always say he doesn’t agree.”

Despite not always playing where he wants to, O’Riley has reflected on a positive time at Brighton so far as he continues to grow in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve become better at defending myself, being more aggressive and intense in duels. My coach said I should work on my defensive attitude so that I could defend better and help the team in that way. I think that will also help on the national team. I’m best at the No.8 position, where I can go box-to-box. I’ve only played two games there, otherwise, I’ve been used as a winger, false No.9, or something else.”

Everton interested in signing Matt O’Riley

Amid his recent comments, other clubs are showing interest in O’Riley, including Brighton’s Premier League rivals Everton. David Moyes is reportedly a ‘big fan’ of the Denmark international but the Seagulls will demand at least the full amount they paid for him last year. According to Football Insider, Brighton are going to ‘make it difficult’ for the Toffees to sign O’Riley this window.

The 24-year-old is admired by many others alongside Moyes. Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for O’Riley prior to his departure last year. The Celtic boss lauded his ‘phenomenal consistency’ on the pitch.

“He is very humble, there is nothing flash about him. His peers recognise the work he puts in and the mentality that he has. They know when they sit beside him in the changing room, this is a guy that puts in absolutely everything for the team and that is obviously very much respected.”