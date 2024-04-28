Portsmouth, Derby + QPR in race to sign Celtic player after boss says 'not many like that in the Championship'
There are three EFL clubs on the transfer chase for Celtic player Bosun Lawal, according to reports.
Derby County, Portsmouth and QPR are amongst the clubs to have had their heads turned by the powerful star’s performances in League One at Fleetwood Town. Despite their relegation to League Two, the 20-year-old has shone across defensive and midfield positions, with the majority of his games played at centre-back. Lawal has scored six times with two assists.
He will return to Celtic in the summer to see if he can force his way into Parkhead plans. But there are options in England according to The Sun, with Derby County and Portsmouth believed to be interested after their promotions to the Championship. It’s QPR, however, who are currently ‘heading’ the chase.
Cod Army boss Charlie Adam has been impressed by the Irish youth prospect who he believes has talents that few in the Championship have. He said in January: "Unfortunately, Bosun is not our player.
“While he is here, he is our player and what he has done since he has been here is give us a good base in terms of his size and physicality. How he dribbles with the ball, his touches and passes. There are not many midfielders like that in the Championship in England let alone League One.
“So he has got a bright future. He is at a big football club in Celtic. We are lucky to have him here at Fleetwood and in the coming months to the end of the season we will send a better player back than when he came in here.”
