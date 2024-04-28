The powerful Celtic defender has impressed in England

There are three EFL clubs on the transfer chase for Celtic player Bosun Lawal, according to reports.

Derby County, Portsmouth and QPR are amongst the clubs to have had their heads turned by the powerful star’s performances in League One at Fleetwood Town. Despite their relegation to League Two, the 20-year-old has shone across defensive and midfield positions, with the majority of his games played at centre-back. Lawal has scored six times with two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will return to Celtic in the summer to see if he can force his way into Parkhead plans. But there are options in England according to The Sun, with Derby County and Portsmouth believed to be interested after their promotions to the Championship. It’s QPR, however, who are currently ‘heading’ the chase.

Cod Army boss Charlie Adam has been impressed by the Irish youth prospect who he believes has talents that few in the Championship have. He said in January: "Unfortunately, Bosun is not our player.

“While he is here, he is our player and what he has done since he has been here is give us a good base in terms of his size and physicality. How he dribbles with the ball, his touches and passes. There are not many midfielders like that in the Championship in England let alone League One.